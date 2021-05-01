Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Pick Penn State OG Will Fries 248th Overall

The Colts snagged Penn State guard Will Fries with their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (seventh round, 248th overall).
The 6-foot-6, 309 pound Fries started all over Penn State's offensive line in his college career: He started 26 games at right tackle, nine games at left tackle, six games at right guard and one game at left guard between 2017-2020. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, in which he started six games at right guard and three games at right tackle.
Fries is a native of Cranford, N.J.
The final list of Colts 2021 draft picks:
- 1st round, 21st overall: Michigan DE Kwity Paye
- 2nd round, 54th overall: Vanderbilt DE Dayo Odeyingbo
- 4th round, 127th overall: SMU TE Kylen Granson
- 5th round, 165th overall: Florida S Shawn Davis
- 6th round, 218th overall: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger
- 7th round, 229th overall: Charleston WR Mike Strachan
- 7th round, 248th overall: Penn State OG Will Fries