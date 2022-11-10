Colts Mailbag: Jeff Saturday's Impact As Interim Head Coach, Why Parks Frazier Was Picked To Call Plays

Kathi Sexton, Bradenton, Fla.: Is Jeff Saturday as coach temporary, or will the Colts see how team the does? Why did Chris get to stay?

JJ Stankevitz: Saturday is the interim head coach, and at the end of the 2022 season, the Colts will conduct a thorough interview process to hire their permanent head coach. Depending on how things go in the next two months, Saturday may be considered for the opening. And he's clear-eyed about what his role is, and how the process will go come January.

"I know the question is probably going to be asked, the Rooney Rule – I'll be honest with you, it's an important rule," Saturday said. "I do not diminish it one second. I believe and understand fully why it is as important as it is. I don't minimize. This is important.

"My role here is for eight games. When this is over, they will do an exhaustive search and pick whoever their best candidate is to be the head coach of the Colts. If I'm considered, I'd be honored. I have no idea where this thing is going to go – not even a little bit. But I can assure you that's going to be handled. From the organization's perspective, from my perspective as a man, I'm good.

"... Everybody can say whatever they want. I appreciate that, but from my perspective, when I was asked and they said they were following every rule – at the end of the season, you aren't promised anything. Perfect. Let's go with that and I'll move forward. If I'm no good and Mr. Irsay looks at me and goes, 'Hey, we appreciate you. Thanks for stepping in. Job well done.' I'm grateful for the opportunity."

As for Ballard, Irsay said on Monday he "of course" expects his general manager to be with the organization next season.

"There's no question about that," Irsay said. "Honestly, it's not really even in the consciousness of my mind about that sort of thing. Look it, Chris was highly sought after when he came here. It was a great indication this organization – that he wanted to come here. He could've gone anywhere he wanted. He's been executive of the year before.

"You guys can try to diminish him all you want, but that's just your words. They have no substance to it because there is no truth in it. I mean, the guy is a winner and he's been immensely successful. No one is perfect in this game. We all lose a lot in this league. You know how many shots Michael Jordan has missed? You know how many games Michael Jordan has lost? I mean, in this league it's tough and sometimes you don't understand how fortunate you are when you're around success because you think that's the norm. But it's not. And he fits right into that culture.