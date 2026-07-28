 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Colts announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Colts made the announcement Tuesday.

Jul 28, 2026 at 01:15 PM
Author Image
Colts Communications
Generic

Westfield, Ind. The Indianapolis Colts today announced Jonah Chong as the team's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow for training camp. Chong will assist with the offense.

Earlier this year, the Colts had two Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for the 2026 offseason program – Vonn Bell and Bilal Powell. Bell assisted with the defense and Powell worked with the offense.

Chong is in his first season at Washington State as an offensive assistant. In 2025, he was the assistant wide receivers coach at South Dakota State. As a player, Chong appeared in 11 games at quarterback in one season at Northern Colorado (2024). Prior to Northern Colorado, he spent time at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa (2023) and Nevada (2020-22).

Bell is in his first season as the safeties coach at the University of Colorado. A nine-year NFL safety, he played in 139 career games (117 starts) in his time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2020-22, 2024), Carolina Panthers (2023) and New Orleans Saints (2016-19). Bell compiled 742 tackles (486 solo), 27.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 39 passes defensed, eight interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and 18 special teams stops. He also started 12 postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVI, and registered 71 tackles (50 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and one special teams stop. Bell was originally selected by the Saints in the second round (61st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He won a National Championship with the Buckeyes in 2014.

Powell is in his first season as the running backs coach at Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky. He previously served as offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Saint Xavier High School in Louisville for two years (2024-25). In 2023, Powell began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant running backs coach at Ballard High School in Louisville. A nine-year NFL running back, he saw action in 109 career games (38 starts) with the New York Jets (2011-19) and totaled 850 carries for 3,675 yards (4.3 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. Powell also caught 211 passes for 1,600 yards (7.6 avg.) and five touchdowns. He was originally selected by the Jets in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Louisville.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides NFL coaching experience to talented college coaches, high school coaches and former players. Designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches, all 32 NFL clubs have participated since its inception in 1987.

Related Content

news

Colts teammates not surprised by timeline of Daniel Jones' recovery

Jones sustained a torn Achilles' in December, and was recently given the all-clear for training camp when it opens Wednesday.

news

Colts Training Camp Preview: Daniel Jones' mobility, Anthony Richardson Sr. & Riley Leonard battle for QB2, competition at wide receiver, linebacker & safety

The Colts reported to Grand Park on Tuesday, with their first practice of training camp taking place Wednesday. Here are the biggest things to keep an eye on over the next few weeks in Westfield.

news

Colts have high expectations for WR Josh Downs to begin training camp

Downs had 771 yards on 68 receptions in 2023, 803 yards on 72 receptions in 2024 and 566 yards on 58 receptions in 2025.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner cleared to participate in training camp

The veteran has been recovering from a herniated disc in his neck since Week 9 of 2025.

news

Colts place LB CJ Allen, WR Alec Pierce on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list; waive/non-football injury RB Lincoln Pare

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday. A player placed on Active/PUP can be removed at any time during the preseason.

news

QDOBA Four Pack Available Now!

Get 4 tickets and 2 entrees at QDOBA Mexican Eats, all for just $240! Available while supplies last.

news

Daniel Jones to fully participate in training camp

The quarterback confirmed the news on The Pat McAfee Show Monday.

news

Colts announce completion of Girls Flag 'Road to 100'

With 108 teams, Girls Flag now eligible to become IHSAA sanctioned sport

news

Your guide to the upcoming 2026 NFL FLAG Championships in Westfield

The world's best youth flag football players are coming to central Indiana. From July 23–26, the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota will take over Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield — home of the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp —bringing together elite teams from across the country and around the globe.

news

Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon to present Adam Vinatieri for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 induction

Irsay-Gordon follows her father, Jim Irsay, in presenting a Colts legend into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

NFL, Toyota announce 2026 scholarship recipients

Three local high school girls FLAG players received the award Thursday.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising