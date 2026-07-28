Colts announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today announced Jonah Chong as the team's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow for training camp. Chong will assist with the offense.

Earlier this year, the Colts had two Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for the 2026 offseason program – Vonn Bell and Bilal Powell. Bell assisted with the defense and Powell worked with the offense.

Chong is in his first season at Washington State as an offensive assistant. In 2025, he was the assistant wide receivers coach at South Dakota State. As a player, Chong appeared in 11 games at quarterback in one season at Northern Colorado (2024). Prior to Northern Colorado, he spent time at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa (2023) and Nevada (2020-22).

Bell is in his first season as the safeties coach at the University of Colorado. A nine-year NFL safety, he played in 139 career games (117 starts) in his time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2020-22, 2024), Carolina Panthers (2023) and New Orleans Saints (2016-19). Bell compiled 742 tackles (486 solo), 27.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 39 passes defensed, eight interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and 18 special teams stops. He also started 12 postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVI, and registered 71 tackles (50 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and one special teams stop. Bell was originally selected by the Saints in the second round (61st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He won a National Championship with the Buckeyes in 2014.

Powell is in his first season as the running backs coach at Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky. He previously served as offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Saint Xavier High School in Louisville for two years (2024-25). In 2023, Powell began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant running backs coach at Ballard High School in Louisville. A nine-year NFL running back, he saw action in 109 career games (38 starts) with the New York Jets (2011-19) and totaled 850 carries for 3,675 yards (4.3 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. Powell also caught 211 passes for 1,600 yards (7.6 avg.) and five touchdowns. He was originally selected by the Jets in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Louisville.