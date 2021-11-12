Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

JJ Stankevitz: Good eye, Jerry – Fisher is, indeed, playing well as he gets farther and farther removed from the Achilles' injury he suffered in the 2021 AFC Championship. Here's what he said about it back on Oct. 22:

"It's a heck of an injury. It's something that very slowly comes back. A lot of it is just a time thing and just constant repetition of working the entire lower extremity. There's been some frustrating things obviously that have happened in games with me right now. I'm trying to overcome those things, making sure that I'm doing everything I can do so I'm playing the best I can play out there. So, I'm just taking it a day at a time. I'm not dwelling on the last play, the last game, the last series, whatever. I think I've played enough ball where every play is a new play, a new opportunity and I'm striving to do my job."

If you're in to Pro Football Focus' grades, Fisher has in the last four weeks had his highest run blocking grade (92.6, Week 6) and pass blocking grade (90.0, Week 9); all four of his season-high overall PFF grades have come in the last four weeks. Fisher in that span has not been tagged with allowing a sack and has allowed only six total pressures, per PFF.

And Fisher's pass protection grade in the last four games – 83.8 – is the fifth-highest among tackles in that span.

Fisher's arrow is pointing up, and along with strong play from the rest of the Colts' offensive line, it's helped Wentz continue to trend in the right direction, too.