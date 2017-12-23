First Impressions: Colts Fall To The Ravens

• After a tough stretch of games, No. 1 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was a major target for Brissett the entire day, and he finished his day with 12 targets overall, catching six of them for 100 yards. It's the 28th-career 100-yard performance of Hilton's career, which ranks third in Colts franchise history.

• Rookie cornerback Kenny Moore II had a solid performance in the stat sheet, finishing with a game-best nine tackles, including one for a loss, with one pass defensed and his first-career forced fumble.

• Since Week 8, the Ravens, entering Saturday's game, ranked third in the NFL in scoring at 30.7 points per game. Although they went with more of a grind-it-out approach on Saturday, the Colts held them more than a touchdown less than that average. The Ravens had averaged 371 yards of offense since Week 8 entering the Colts game, but were held to 323 on Saturday.

WHAT WENT WRONG

• As previously mentioned, the Ravens simply wore down the Colts drive after drive after drive. In all, the Ravens possessed the ball for 35 minutes and 48 seconds on the day, compared to the Colts' time of possession of 24 minutes and 12 seconds. Baltimore would average 12 plays and 59 yards on its five scoring drives, and it was mostly without a potent rushing attack, as the Ravens ran the ball 32 times for 103 yards, for only 3.2 yards per carry.

• Joe Flacco was able to find targets all over the field to continue his late-season surge, as he finished his day completing 29-of-38 passes for 237 yards with two touchdowns, for a QB rating of 109.2. He connected on passes to 10 different receivers, five of whom caught three or more footballs on the day.

• The Colts had cut the Ravens' lead to 16-10 midway through the third quarter and had a chance to even take the lead late in the period when they faced a 2nd and 12 from the Baltimore 26. The officials threw a flag for offsides on the snap, meaning a free play for Brissett, who connected for an 11-yard pass, which would've set up 3rd and 1 from the 15. But instead, the Colts decided to take the penalty, setting up a 2nd and 7 from the 21. After a Gore run for four yards, the Colts faced 3rd and 3, and called a read-option, in which Brissett kept the ball and was stuffed for a loss of three. Vinatieri would get a 38-yard field goal to cut the Ravens' lead to 16-13, but it was certainly a tough sequence.

• The Colts had gone more than four years since they last had a blocked field goal, a streak that ended on Saturday. With 1:18 left in the first quarter and the Ravens up 3-0, Vinatieri set up for a 38-yard field goal attempt. But safety Tony Jefferson was able to break through the protection up front and knock the attempt down at the 29-yard line, keeping his team's early lead in-tact. It was the first blocked kick against the Colts since Nov. 3, 2013, when Houston's J.J. Watt swatted down a kick attempt.