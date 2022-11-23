Colts Mailbag: End Of Eagles Game, Run Play Schemes And More

Dave Weir, Middletown, Ind.: Obviously the way the game ended against the Eagles was disappointing. Granted, we missed a valuable field goal. But was a 50+ yarder, so not that big big of a disappointment that it was missed. There were at least 2 missed penalties against Philly that could have swayed the outcome. One being a late hit out of bounds and the other was a face mask on our QB (that in the replays, the ref was looking right at it). I know we are supposed to play well enough to not leave it in the hands of the referees.

Finally the question...... Our defense played well all game. So what happened with the walk-in touchdown at the end of the game? Hurts had been pretty much running at will. So no reason the QB shouldn't have been picked up on all plays at the end of the game. But it looked like the parting of the Red Sea!!!

JJ Stankevitz: Credit the Eagles with an extremely well-schemed and well-executed play to get Hurts in the end zone there. To re-rack it: The Eagles had third-and-goal from the seven-yard line with just under a minute and a half left, and the Colts led, 16-10.

Hurts lined up out of the shotgun with running back Boston Scott to his right. The Colts' defense was on alert for Hurts to run a quarterback draw if he was lined up in empty. But they also knew Hurts, six days earlier, faked a draw against the Washington Commanders and threw a jump pass touchdown. So even if Hurts started to run a draw, linebacker Zaire Franklin said he didn't want to fall off the player he was covering (tight end Jack Stoll) knowing the Eagles quarterback could still drop a pass into the end zone before he crossed the line of scrimmage.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner took responsibility for how he played it – he tried to hit his signature swim pass rushing move into the B-gap, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart wound up in the B-gap, too. That opened up plenty of green grass for Hurts right up the middle.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on Tuesday also took responsibility for the breakdown.

"It was really a situation where we had a check on with the line movement," Bradley said. "We put it in during the game once they starting getting more and more with the quarterback draws. We just didn't get it communicated. I think Grove tried to overplay it because he felt like it could be a possibility. We just didn't do a good job fitting it up based on the call that I made.

"You always look back at it and everybody goes back and looks at it and says, 'What would you have done differently?' But we'd like to have that one back. I think we were basing on third-and-eight in that situation and everything that we've had, it wasn't a quarterback draw. They spread you out and they try to isolate you, work pick routes and things like that. That one was just unfortunate. It looked really bad when a guy walks in clean like that. But put that one on me as a play-caller."

Still, you're right – the Colts' defense did a good job for the most part against Philadelphia's offense. The Eagles' running backs – Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell – carried 17 times for 55 yards (3.1 yards/carry), and the Colts' secondary kept a lid on Philadelphia's downfield passing attack, too. And that performance came with a handful of players – Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers and Franklin – missing practice(s) last week with an illness.

"To hold Philly to 17 points the way that they did, I mean that to me, is a winning performance by those guys," interim head coach Jeff Saturday said. "They played lights out. Did a really good job, had a great plan, they executed and to top it all off, we had three of the guys who were sick throughout the whole week who basically couldn't practice. Not only did they overcome the illness, but the way they played man, I told Gus I thought they had a heck of a performance, they gave us plenty of opportunities to win.