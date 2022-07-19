Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

Who's In

  • Brandon King (signed as free agent)
  • Forrest Rhyne (signed as undrafted free agent)
  • JoJo Domann (signed as undrafted free agent)
  • James Skalski (signed as undrafted free agent)
  • Sterling Weatherford (signed as undrafted free agent)

King joined the Colts after spending five seasons as a special teams ace for the Patriots, where he began his career playing for then-New England assistant special teams coach Bubba Ventrone. The Colts added depth with four undrafted free agents, too.

You'll also see two different coaches working with the linebackers – one a new face in Indianapolis and another a familiar one. Longtime linebackers coach Richard Smith followed Gus Bradley to the Colts, while former Colts linebacker Cato June was hired in March as assistant linebackers coach.

Who's Out

  • Matthew Adams (signed with Chicago Bears)
  • Jordan Glasgow (free agent)
  • Malik Jefferson (signed with Dallas Cowboys)

Adams and Glasgow almost exclusively played special teams, clocking in with 500 and 474 snaps, respectively, on that phase over the last two seasons.

Who's Back

  • Zaire Franklin (fifth season)
  • Darius Leonard (fifth season)
  • Bobby Okereke (fourth season)
  • E.J. Speed (fourth season)

Leonard underwent a procedure on his back in early June. "He'll miss some training camp time, but if all goes according to plan, he should be ready to go for the regular season," head coach Frank Reich said.

During Leonard's absence, Speed should have an opportunity to take valuable reps – a year ago, the work he put in during Leonard's camp absence paid off when he played well in the Colts' Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Okereke led the Colts with 130 tackles while Franklin notched his first career interception in 2021.

What To Watch For

Don't discount the ability and opportunity for those four undrafted free agents to make the Colts' 53-man roster. Among them is Weatherford, a native of nearby Cicero, Ind. and an alum of Hamilton Heights High School, who will draw some fan interest in Westfield.

Statistically Speaking

The list of players in NFL history have eight forced fumbles and four interceptions in a single season:

  1. Darius Leonard (2021)

That's the list.

They Said It

"My mind is saying as long as he's ready for the regular season. Does he need to play in the preseason, sure, it'd be nice to play a little bit but if that doesn't happen, I'm not worried about it." – Colts head coach Frank Reich on Darius Leonard's recovery

