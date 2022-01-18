Four Colts Players Named To Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-Pro Team

The accolades continue to roll in for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Darius Leonard, both of whom were named first-team Pro Football Focus All-Pros for the 2021 season.

Taylor and Leonard were joined on the PFF All-Pro first team by special teams ace Matthew Adams. Fellow special teamer Ashton Dulin was named a PFF second-team All-Pro.

Rookie defensive end Kwity Paye made PFF's 2021 All-Rookie first team, too.

Taylor, Leonard and long snapper Luke Rhodes were named first-team AP All-Pros last week, with left guard Quenton Nelson and Dulin earning second-team AP All-Pro honors.

Some notes on each of the Colts' PFF All-Pros:

Taylor had 1,272 rushing yards after contact in 2021, which on its own is more than any other running back amassed in 2021:

Jonathan Taylor (total): 1,811 yards Jonathan Taylor (after contact): 1,272 yards Nick Chubb (total): 1,259 yards Joe Mixon (total): 1,205 yards Najee Harris (total): 1,200 yards