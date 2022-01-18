Four Colts Players Named To Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-Pro Team

The accolades continue to roll in for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Darius Leonard, both of whom were named first-team Pro Football Focus All-Pros for the 2021 season.
Taylor and Leonard were joined on the PFF All-Pro first team by special teams ace Matthew Adams. Fellow special teamer Ashton Dulin was named a PFF second-team All-Pro.
Rookie defensive end Kwity Paye made PFF's 2021 All-Rookie first team, too.
Taylor, Leonard and long snapper Luke Rhodes were named first-team AP All-Pros last week, with left guard Quenton Nelson and Dulin earning second-team AP All-Pro honors.
Some notes on each of the Colts' PFF All-Pros:
Taylor had 1,272 rushing yards after contact in 2021, which on its own is more than any other running back amassed in 2021:
- Jonathan Taylor (total): 1,811 yards
- Jonathan Taylor (after contact): 1,272 yards
- Nick Chubb (total): 1,259 yards
- Joe Mixon (total): 1,205 yards
- Najee Harris (total): 1,200 yards
Taylor's 65 missed tackles forced led the NFL, and he picked up 42 more rushing first downs than any other player.
Leonard ended 2021 as PFF's highest-graded run defending linebacker (90.0, minimum 500 snaps) and tied for the league high in interceptions by a linebacker (four). Among regular starting linebackers, Leonard's 84.3 passer rating allowed in coverage was the NFL's fourth-lowest. Only the Packers' De'Vondre Campbell had a lower missed tackle rate among linebackers than Leonard, too.
Adams tied with Dulin for PFF's second-highest special teams grade (90.8), which was one-tenth of a point shy of the league lead among regular special teams players. Adams recorded 10 special teams tackles and blocked a punt against the New England Patriots that was recovered by E.J. Speed for a touchdown. Dulin led the NFL with 17 special teams tackles.
Paye led all rookie edge rushers with a 71.3 pass rushing grade and finished the season with four sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 39 total pressures, three tackles for a loss and one forced fumble.