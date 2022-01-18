Four Colts Players Named To Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-Pro Team

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard and Matthew Adams earned first-team nods from PFF, while Kwity Paye earned a spot on PFF's All-Rookie team. 

Jan 18, 2022 at 02:41 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

22_PFF_all_pro_web

The accolades continue to roll in for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Darius Leonard, both of whom were named first-team Pro Football Focus All-Pros for the 2021 season.

Taylor and Leonard were joined on the PFF All-Pro first team by special teams ace Matthew Adams. Fellow special teamer Ashton Dulin was named a PFF second-team All-Pro.

Rookie defensive end Kwity Paye made PFF's 2021 All-Rookie first team, too.

Taylor, Leonard and long snapper Luke Rhodes were named first-team AP All-Pros last week, with left guard Quenton Nelson and Dulin earning second-team AP All-Pro honors.

Some notes on each of the Colts' PFF All-Pros:

Taylor had 1,272 rushing yards after contact in 2021, which on its own is more than any other running back amassed in 2021:

  1. Jonathan Taylor (total): 1,811 yards
  2. Jonathan Taylor (after contact): 1,272 yards
  3. Nick Chubb (total): 1,259 yards
  4. Joe Mixon (total): 1,205 yards
  5. Najee Harris (total): 1,200 yards

Taylor's 65 missed tackles forced led the NFL, and he picked up 42 more rushing first downs than any other player.

Leonard ended 2021 as PFF's highest-graded run defending linebacker (90.0, minimum 500 snaps) and tied for the league high in interceptions by a linebacker (four). Among regular starting linebackers, Leonard's 84.3 passer rating allowed in coverage was the NFL's fourth-lowest. Only the Packers' De'Vondre Campbell had a lower missed tackle rate among linebackers than Leonard, too.

Adams tied with Dulin for PFF's second-highest special teams grade (90.8), which was one-tenth of a point shy of the league lead among regular special teams players. Adams recorded 10 special teams tackles and blocked a punt against the New England Patriots that was recovered by E.J. Speed for a touchdown. Dulin led the NFL with 17 special teams tackles.

Paye led all rookie edge rushers with a 71.3 pass rushing grade and finished the season with four sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 39 total pressures, three tackles for a loss and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

Important NFL 2022 Offseason Dates

Check out a few dates for Colts fans to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months. 
news

Colts' Darius Leonard, Luke Rhodes, Jonathan Taylor Named 2021 First-Team AP All-Pros

Taylor was a unanimous choice at running back, while Leonard earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the third time in his four-year career. 
news

Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard's End-Of-Season Press Conference

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spent an hour on Thursday answering questions about what went wrong at the end of the 2021 season and what things may look like in the immediate future in Indianapolis. Check out some of the biggest takeaways below. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards and had 20 total touchdowns. 
news

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 9 Recap: The End Of The Climb

The ninth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" takes viewers behind the scenes of how a promising season came to a screeching halt on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

A Message From Jim Irsay To Colts Fans

"When we started 0-3, we knew the rest of this season would be an uphill climb."
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's End of Season Press Conference Thursday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Colts Facebook and Colts Twitter.
news

Colts' T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle Will Take Time To Decide What's Next 

Hilton and Doyle are the Colts' two longest-tenured players and said after Week 18 they'll make decisions on their future in the NFL in the coming weeks. 
news

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich On 'Scar' Of End To 2021 Season: 'We're Going To Learn From It And Get Better'

Colts head coach Frank Reich addressed the media on Monday following Sunday's season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 18

The Colts fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11, in Week 18. Get inside what players and coaches said about the defeat in the final 5 Things Learned of the 2021 season. 
news

Colts' 2022 NFL Regular Season Opponents Finalized

The Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers and play road games against the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings as part of their 2022 schedule. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising