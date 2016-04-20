Colts Mailbag

Presented by

Colts Wednesday Mailbag: Will Shaq Lawson Be Available When The Colts Pick?

Intro: This Wednesday, mailbag readers inquire about the second-year role for Phillip Dorsett, finding more speed on the defensive side of the ball and debating over a cornerback/linebacker at No. 18.

Apr 20, 2016 at 01:03 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

LawsonClemson.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Each week, readers of Colts.com can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Wednesday or Saturday mailbag.

Submit your question here.

Here is the collection of Wednesday questions:Jack Y. (Wilmette, IL)

Hi Kevin,

Now that Coby Fleener has left for New Orleans Jack Doyle will be getting many more snaps. Last season I went to the Colts v Broncos and I was really impressed with the way he played. I also have been impressed with his blocking ability. How do you see the Colts utilizing him in the upcoming year?

Bowen: Yes, Jack Doyle is indeed back after signing the tender as a restricted free agent last week. This year's role for Doyle could be an expanded one, from an offensive standpoint. With Coby Fleener's departure, the Colts are losing a guy who played around two-thirds of the team's offensive snaps. Those reps might shrink depending on how much new coordinator Rob Chudzinski wants to use the tight end position. In past stops though, Chud has employed a "tight end-friendly offense" as fellow coach Ron Rivera called it at the League Meetings (Chud was Rivera's offensive coordinator in Carolina from 2011-12). If the Colts continue to use extensive packages with two tight ends, Doyle is the likely beneficiary alongside Dwayne Allen. In his three seasons with the Colts, Doyle has delivered in a multitude of roles for the Colts. The Indianapolis product could be asked to do even more this season.

Scott S. (Kent, WA)

Hi Kevin, since there seems to be talk about the Colts picking up an RB in this year's draft what do you think of Utah's Devontae Booker? I've been a long time Utah fan and have watched him the last few years and until he was injured last year he was a monster at Running Back. he always picked up positive yards and was very durable.

Bowen: From the little I saw of Utah in recent years, I thought Booker was a very solid running back. Now, we don't know just how important the Colts view their running back need. General Manager Ryan Grigson has mentioned they have definitely not closed the door there completely, even after two veteran offseason additions. With the draft just a week away, the running back debate is a compelling one with the team looking for a long-term option behind Frank Gore.

John F. (Horseshoe Bay, TX)

Kevin, thanks for the mailbag. I enjoy reading other Colts fans questions and your answers. My question this week is about Jaylon Smith. With his medical recheck result expecting him to miss all of next season, do you think the Colts will take a chance on him in the later rounds of he is still there?

Bowen: We had plenty of Jaylon Smith questions in this week's mailbag. Several reports indicate Smith will not be cleared for the 2016 season after injuring his knee in the Fiesta Bowl. If Smith is indeed out for 2016, and questions remain about his playing future, I can't see many first-round teams spending a pick on him. The talent of a healthy Smith is unquestioned. Unfortunately, nerve damage for a knee injury is a serious risk. With how vital this draft is for the Colts, that's going to be tough to call his name at No. 18.

Regeil S. (Lagrange, GA)

Should we mortgage future picks like we did with Trent Richardson,to get a Jalen Ramsey??

Bowen: To get a Jalen Ramsey, you are going to have to "mortgage" quite the package. Ramsey is by all accounts a top-five pick. With most teams probably thinking the Colts will pick in the 20s next season, a 2017 first-round pick is likely not going to be enough to move up into the top-five. I think that's a bit too steep of an asking price when you only have six picks this year.

Carson M. (Indiana)

Hi Kevin. I have a couple of questions for you. I know the Colts need a center but several mock drafts have Ryan Kelly going late in the first round. I think that is too soon for him but would Nick Martin be a choice in the 2nd round for the Colts? Also how about ILB Blake Martinez in the 4th round or maybe Jordan Howard? Also do you think that they will try to pick up a 6th round pick through a trade or a pick next year? I know they will have some compensation picks next year to work with. Thanks for your input. Go Colts!

Bowen: From everything I've read/heard, Ryan Kelly is a first-round pick. Nick Martin in the second round matches up. I do think the Colts would be interested in finding an inside linebacker at some point in this draft. Would the Colts want to explore the route of an inside guy known for his coverage skills (to try and match up with the loss of Jerrell Freeman)? Your trade scenario is a good point and something to remember going into next year. If the Colts do believe they will get a late pick or two next year (they should under the compensatory rules), then maybe they will be more inclined to trade a 2017 pick.

Jeffrey K. (Colquitt, GA)

Hey Kevin

I have a couple of questions?... Do you think the Colts would get faster at linebacker I like Deione Jones out of LSU and Darrion Lee out of OSU what do you think our chances are at drafting one of them in the 1st round?... I know we have Nate Irving and Sio Moore and Dqwell Jackson don't get me wrong I like Dqwell but he is soon to be 33 years old and we need to get younger at that position.

Thanks for your time

Mr.Bowen

Bowen: Players in the mold of Jones and Lee are very intriguing case studies nowadays in the NFL. Teams are searching to get faster on the defensive side of the ball and these "linebackers" (built more like safeties) are the craze in college football. With so many collegiate teams going to spread looks on offense, college defenses are desperately trying to combat it with quicker personnel. That is starting translate to the NFL, as well. The Colts' current 3-4 scheme doesn't necessarily call for such a player in their base set, but such an addition would really enhance what the Colts could do in their third-down packages.

Phil M. (Bidwell, OH)

Hey Kevin I love your mailbag it's awesome an I read it all the time!!! Here's my question! We are desperately in need of a pass rush an I know we can't move up to get Bosa so do you think we could get shaq Lawson from Clemson or Noah spence from eastern Kentucky! An if so which one would fit our system better? Thanks an have a great day!!!!

Bowen: Phil, thanks for reading each week. Looking over all the Mock Drafts, I don't think I've seen many recently with Shaq Lawson falling in the Colts' range. It seems like Lawson is pretty secure in the top 15. Noah Spence is more around the Colts' pick of No. 18. Spence also would appear to be a more natural fit as an outside linebacker in the 3-4. In Lawson, the Colts would be asking him to stand-up after being a down defensive end in a 4-3 scheme.

Nathan D. (Flagstaff, AZ)

Hey Mr. Bowen,

This week I've got a mock draft for you and I would like your thoughts on this:

Round 1: Noah Spence OLB: The Colts are going take advantage of what seems to be some red flags that have disappeared with one of the best pass rushers in this draft. Spence is an instant starter/upgrade to the Colts pass rush.

Round 2: Keanu Neal S: The Colts will be getting a hard hitting safety to match up with Geathers in the secondary. He will have some time to sit and learn behind Adams.

Round 3: Nick Martin C: The Colts will be getting an experienced center which will be an instant upgrade from their current players

Round 4: Hassan Ridgeway DT: A DT out of Texas, Ridgeway is a pass rushing specialist. He can play in a 4-3 or 3-4. With 3 1/2 sacks this year in only 11 games, Ridgeway could be a part of the answer to the Colts woes.

Round 5: Joe Haeg OT: The Offensive lineman tasked with keeping Carson Wentz upright last year will be coming to Indy. Haeg will likely drop this far from lack of experience, however he has the size and mind to develop into a great offensive lineman.

Round 7: Jay Lee WR: With Andre Johnson and Coby Fleener gone, the Colts need to find another big body target for Andrew Luck. Lee, 6'3-220 lbs. lived in the shadow of former Baylor great, Corey Coleman. Don't let this fool you though; Lee will be a great addition for the Colts. He has 4.5 speed which makes him a physical freak the Colts won't pass up.

Bowen: Nathan, I think such a draft class would make some definite sense. Safety in the second round could be a little early, but if the board calls for it then it would be hard to go against such a selection (even if that player wouldn't play much on defense as a rookie). Also, I'm not sure if Nick Martin would drop all the way down to the second half of Round Three. That's a bit lower than I've seen the Indianapolis product.

Ignatius H. (Plains, GA)

I'd love to know if the colts might be interested in any of Penn State's DL. All of them are low-risk, high-reward. I don't know why neither Zettel, Johnson or Nassib have such a small hype in comparison to their monster production. Probably elite talent at the cost of a 4th-6th round pick. Thoughts?

Bowen: While I don't know specifically where the Colts' interest is on specific prospects, you can bet this team is taking a close look at the defensive line depth in the 2016 class. I don't consider defensive line a real serious need, but the depth there is probably too good to pass up at some point in the draft.

James H. (England)

Hi Kevin! Now that the Rams have moved up for the no. 1 overall pick in the draft... Will we see mock drafts change which players get drafted... I noticed in the latest mock draft that a couple of the scouts had the colts picking either Eli Apple at CB or (finally) Noah Spence!! I personally would rather Spence! What's your opinion?

Bowen: You are certainly going to see Mock Drafts altered after such a significant trade. If it came down to CB-Eli Apple or OLB-Noah Spence, I'd lean towards the latter. With cornerback Patrick Robinson coming over in free agency, I don't have that as an immediate/pressing need that has to be addressed through the draft. Spence fills a need and also allows for you to find a young pass rusher that could be starting by 2017. With Robinson and Davis under contract for several years, a first-round cornerback isn't a must for me.

Luke R. (Rochester, NY)

Hey Kevin again,

Recently the entirety of the 2016 regular season schedule was released, and the Colts will have the season opener against the Lions.

Looking into the 2016 regular season, who out of the rookies drafted last year, and offseason pickups this year do you think will break out next year, making the biggest impact?

Bowen: I think the Colts could have five-to-six guys out of last year's rookie class play starting-type roles in 2016. The two biggest names to watch for me are safety Clayton Geathers and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. When the Colts look towards their future on the defensive side of the ball, Geathers is a major, major part of that building. Now, in a full-time starter role, Geathers has the opportunity to expand on the flashes he showed in two starts last season. Dorsett should really see his playing time rise with him healthy, and Andre Johnson no longer on the roster. A third wide receiver is going to see ample playing time within an offense, especially one with the intangibles Dorsett can bring to an offense.

Dave H. (Sebring, FL)

WHEN ADAM VINITARI HANGS UP HIS CLEATS WILL HE RETIRE A COLTS SINCE HE BEEN HERE FOR YEARS NOW?

Bowen: Football isn't like baseball. Players don't "retire" with one team. Adam Vinatieri, who is entering this 11th season with the Colts, has now played in Indianapolis longer than he did in New England. Vinatieri is the only player in NFL history to record 1,000 points with two different teams (1,158 New England, 1,095 Indianapolis).

Carter N. (Indiana)

What are the chances that the Colts trade down with the Broncos? The Broncos are looking for a quarterback, and the jets areas well. If the Broncos trade up with us we could get extra picks and the Bronocos could get a quarterback.

Bowen: What the Broncos are going to do at the quarterback position is a great mystery. Is Mark Sanchez the guy? Do they want to trade up come draft time and start a rookie? Will they go down another route to replace Peyton Manning? On paper, such a trade would make sense. The reason I say that is because you have to find a capable (realistic) trade partner. So many times when people conjecture up trades, they don't think too much about the willingness of the other party involved. This trade does though.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: 2022 NFL Draft, Plus Questions On Dayo Odeyingbo And How Matt Ryan Is Building Rapport With Wide Receivers

The Colts Mailbag returns for a post-NFL Draft look at how this year's picks fit on the roster, the team's emphasis on football smarts and character and updates on Dayo Odeyingbo, Julian Blackmon and Matt Ryan.

news

Colts Mailbag: Most Likely AFC Playoffs Wild Card Round Opponent, 2022 NFL Draft, Rock Ya-Sin's Strong Season

Ahead of Sunday's win-and-in regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from who the Colts could play if they get in the playoffs to if using more tempo could help the offense.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility.

news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady.

news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York.

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.

news

Colts Mailbag: Frank Reich's Fourth Down Decision, Mike Strachan's Status

The Colts host the New York Jets in primetime on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off Week 9. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.

news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry Square Off In Battle Of Elite Running Backs

The Colts welcome the Tennessee Titans to Lucas Oil Stadium on Halloween for a pivotal AFC South matchup in Week 8. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.

Family Four Pack

Family Four Pack

Get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising