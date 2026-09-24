Colts teammates know WR Alec Pierce is doing everything he can to play

Injuries are an unspoken topic across NFL locker rooms. Out of respect for each other, players don't ask teammates about their status.

That's why it was a surprise to several when wide receiver Alec Pierce revealed in March he'd be undergoing surgery on his heel, which had been bothering him for well over a year.

"I respect him even more," safety Cam Bynum said. "The fact that he's able to battle through things and play the way he's able to play while he's battling through injury. That's a team-first type of guy."

Colts teammates watched Pierce rehab from his heel surgery all offseason to be ready for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. The process was one Pierce and the Colts took slowly so he could be fully ramped up in time for the season opener.

"He hit all his landmarks, hit all his benchmarks," head coach Shane Steichen said. "We eased him back into practice, you know, the trainers and the doctors felt good about it, cleared him. He felt good (enough) about it to go play."

Now, they'll have to watch him do it again after reaggravating the same heel in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pierce is set to hit the injured reserve list, sidelining him for at least four weeks while he rehabs his injured heel.

"It's sad to see a great player like that be hurt," wide receiver Josh Downs said. "But we're gonna pick him up, be with him every day, talk to him, keep him encouraged, and hopefully he can make his way back in a couple weeks."

Pierce was on a limited snap count the first two weeks, playing only 32 snaps against the Ravens. He exited in the first quarter against the Chiefs, but was on the field for 17 snaps. His absence takes away one of the best deep threats in the league, as he is averaging 18.6 yards per reception in his career.

"He's meant a lot to this team since I got here and done a ton for us on offense," quarterback Daniel Jones said. "Tough to miss him, but we'll have guys step up in his spot. A lot of guys can make plays and are capable of helping us push the ball down the field."

Downs is expected to be one of the players Jones will rely heavily on, and he can help with what Jones wants: moving the ball. In the first two weeks, Downs is averaging 12.1 yards per reception, with an average depth of 7.4 yards per target.

The Colts also brought in Darius Slayton for downfield reinforcement. Jones will look to his former New York Giants teammate, as well as Downs, Laquon Treadwell, Keenan Allen, Deion Burks and, when he returns from injury, Ashton Dulin.

While Pierce is undoubtedly important on the field, he's also an important part of the Colts locker room.