Colts take home first win of 2026 in Week 3 vs. Houston Texans

For the first time in 321 days, under an open roof and in the debut of the Rivalry jerseys, the Colts are back in the win column after a 19-17 victory over the Houston Texans.
With wide receiver Alec Pierce on IR, other receivers needed to step up and fill in for the deep threat. Veteran receiver Keenan Allen found the endzone for the first time since Week 7 of the 2025 season – when the Colts beat Allen's Los Angeles Chargers. Besides that touchdown, it was all kicker Spencer Shrader.
Despite a groin injury sustained during warm ups, Shrader was nails all afternoon, drilling field goals from 39, 58 and 37 yards out. His 58-yarder tied his career high.
His most crucial kick, however, came late in the fourth quarter. For nearly 59 minutes of game play, the Colts held a lead over the Texans. It wasn't until there was 1:48 remaining in the game that the Texans took their first lead of the afternoon.
The Colts got the ball back and bolted down the field, setting Shrader up for a 53-yard yard field goal. Silence fell over the stadium.
Snap. Hold. The kick? Down the middle and good.
Through the first two weeks of the season, the Colts defense surrendered 1,029 yards to opposing offenses. After Shrader's made kick, they needed to play lock-down defense. And they did, securing the Colts' first victory in nearly a year.
The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium for a pivotal AFC South matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 3.