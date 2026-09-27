Colts take home first win of 2026 in Week 3 vs. Houston Texans

Despite a groin injury sustained during warm ups, Shrader was nails all afternoon, drilling field goals from 39, 58 and 37 yards out. His 58-yarder tied his career high.

His most crucial kick, however, came late in the fourth quarter. For nearly 59 minutes of game play, the Colts held a lead over the Texans. It wasn't until there was 1:48 remaining in the game that the Texans took their first lead of the afternoon.