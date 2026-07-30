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Colts sign WR Liam Clifford

The Colts announced the move Thursday.

Jul 30, 2026 at 03:31 PM
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WESTFIELD, Ind.  The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent wide receiver Liam Clifford.

Clifford, 6-1, 200 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2026 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis. Collegiately, he played in 52 career games (15 starts) at Penn State (2021-25) and compiled 42 receptions for 530 yards (12.6 avg.) and one touchdown. Clifford also registered three carries for 16 yards (5.3 avg.) and had one touchdown on a blocked punt. He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors four times (2022-25).

In 2025, Clifford saw action in 12 games (three starts) and caught three passes for 25 yards (8.3 avg.). He also tallied two carries for four yards (2.0 avg.) and had one touchdown on a blocked punt.

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