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Colts Sign Three More To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday announced the signing of three more players to reserve/future contracts.

Jan 02, 2018 at 07:18 AM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

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INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receivers Seantavius Jones, Justice Liggins and James Wright to reserve/future contracts.

Jones, 6-3, 200 pounds, participated in the Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 2. He spent time on the Chiefs practice squad in 2016. Jones spent time on the New Orleans Saints' active roster and practice squad in 2015 and played in three games. As a rookie in 2014, he spent most of the season on the Saints practice squad before being elevated to the team's 53-man roster for the final three weeks of the regular season. Jones originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014 out of Valdosta State. Collegiately, he played in 45 games for the Blazers and totaled 149 receptions for 2,374 yards and 33 touchdowns. Jones garnered First Team All-Gulf South Conference honors in 2012 and 2013.

Liggins, 6-1, 210 pounds, participated in training camp with the Colts in 2017 before being waived during final cuts on September 2. He originally signed with Indianapolis as a free agent on August 15, 2017. Liggins previously spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. He played in two preseason games with the Blue Bombers in 2017 and caught two passes for 30 yards and one touchdown. Liggins also returned one kickoff for 14 yards. He originally signed with Winnipeg on June 4, 2017. Collegiately, Liggins played in 36 games (13 starts) at Stephen F. Austin and finished with 102 receptions for 1,166 yards and eight touchdowns.

Wright, 6-0, 203 pounds, has played in 24 career games (two starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2014-16) and has caught 18 passes for 197 yards. He has also registered five carries for 24 yards. Wright participated in the Cleveland Browns' 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived-injured by the team on August 5 and placed on the Injured Reserve List. He was waived from Cleveland's Injured Reserve List on August 30. Wright was originally claimed by the Browns off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals on March 14, 2017. He played in 13 games (two starts) for the Bengals in 2016 and caught 13 passes for 106 yards. In 2015, Wright spent the entire season on Cincinnati's Injured Reserve List. As a rookie in 2014, he saw action in 11 games and tallied five receptions for 91 yards. Wright was originally selected by the Bengals in the seventh round (239th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU.

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