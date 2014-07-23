Colts Mailbag - July 23, 2014

A: Pat is one of the best, but don't lose sight of the importance of net average. Pat is particularly good at kicks inside the 20 and while that could shorten his overall average, it puts opponents in tough field positions. His six kicks inside the 20 against Denver helped trigger a huge win, and 19 of the club's 39 points came in relation to his accuracy. That's so much more important than individual stats like gross average, and Pat would be the first to say that. He tied the club seasonal mark with 26 kicks inside the 20 in 2012, then set the record with 27 last year. His most recent seasonal averages (48.2, 2012; 46.6, 2011; 46.0, 2013) are the three best marks in franchise history. He beat averages of Rohn Stark, who won three NFL puntint titles. Pat should keep doing what he's doing, and we'll be good to roll.

BRAEDEN H. (from Paris, KY) I keep a document on my computer with the Colts' roster. To make sure it stays up-to-date, may I get the dates for the mandatory roster cuts?

A: We report today with 90 players, as you know, and the cut to 75 is by 4:00 p.m. (ET) on August 26. That's just after our third preseason game against New Orleans. The cut to 53 is by 6:00 p.m. (ET) on August 30. Clubs may form practice squads on August 31. I know how seriously you take this, and I know you're excited like the rest of us.

ISAK H. (from Mexico City, Mexico) Now that LaVon Brazill is gone, is Griff Whalen in for more WR snaps and full-time PR/KR reps to also avoid T. Y. Hilton from getting too exhausted?

A: Don't worry about T.Y. getting winded. He'll be just fine, and we'll find the correct return mix. LaVon's departure could impact others. Griff could be in line for a little more action, but there is a deep WR field that will be evaluated. I know you're a Griff loyalist to the extreme, and I can see why his style of play appeals to you. Griff used camp last year to his advantage as well as anyone did. I don't expect anything differently from him this year.

RANDY P. (from Anderson, IN) I have a great idea, if the Colts were willing to do it. How about signing Tim Tebow? It makes sense. The number 15 isn't being used. It is preseason, and it wouldn't hurt to have another QB to work out. If he doesn't prove worthy to be a backup, then cut him.

A: While no one regards Tim Tebow as a person more than I, I just don't agree that having him with us in camp would accomplish anything. You're talking about introducing a newcomer who isn't versed in our system and having him get key time in a crunch time. We're fortunate to have Chandler Harnish in the third role and Matt Hasselbeck as the backup. I don't see any change in having them get work behind Andrew. I hope Tim gets to continue his career. At this point, I see no value in having him here this year. We're in your backyard now. I expect to see you here.

KIEFFER G. (from Miami, FL) You're right, I'm really attentive to the WR position because there is a lot of talent there. I feel comfortable with how the team managed the other positions so far (especially defensive). Now I'm stuck on the safety position. Will I be seeing Delano Howell starting at the camp or Mike Adams? I saw some promise in Howell when he played last year.