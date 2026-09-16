 Skip to main content
Advertising

Colts LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to hold green dot play-calling duties in Week 2 vs. Chiefs

Safety Cam Bynum held the role in Week 1.

Sep 16, 2026 at 01:39 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

25-colts-thumbnail-Practice-Notebook

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither will have the headset for Sunday Night Football in Week 2, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Wednesday.

Safety Cam Bynum had the green dot in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Bynum, other players and coaches observed rush on defense when getting set in formation.

"I think it's gonna be better for everyone from a communication standpoint," Steichen said. "It'll free Cam up on the back end, as well as to communicate with (the secondary). We've got a lot of respect for Cam. He knows the defense really well."

Davis-Gaither spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played under current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. He spent 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 1, he accounted for eight total tackles against the Ravens.

Now that a player in the middle of the defense will hold the role for a primetime matchup, the hope is for everyone to have ample time to hear, process and set each formation.

"I think it's definitely going to calm the back end down," Davis-Gaither said. "Calling at the line and running back 15 yards has to be tough, trying to get your reads, keys and stuff like that. It helps everyone when the back end is calm, next level is calm. d-line is calm. Everybody can just play fast and be ready when the ball is snapped."

The Colts surrendered 506 yards of total offense to the Ravens, and the defense was far from thrilled with their performance after the game.

"That's never the standard. That's awful for us as a defense," Bynum said Sunday. "We just got to execute better, get off the field on third down, but also be better on first and second down to create a tough third down."

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: WR Alec Pierce a full participant in Wednesday's practice

Pierce was limited all of last week as he continued to ramp up football activity.

news

Colts sign CB Johnathan Edwards to practice squad; release CB Rob Carter Jr. from practice squad

The Colts announced the roster moves Tuesday.

news

After ID'ing issues vs. Ravens, Lou Anarumo & Colts defense begin working toward solutions for Week 2 game vs. Chiefs

The Colts allowed 506 yards of offense and did not record a pass break-up or tackle for a loss in their Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 2 of 2026 season

The latest unofficial depth chart was released ahead of the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Colts waive CB Johnathan Edwards

The roster move was made Monday afternoon.

news

5 Colts Things: Alec Pierce's return, blitzing Lamar Jackson a double-edged sword, snap counts from Week 1 loss to Ravens

The Colts opened the 2026 season with a 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

After Week 1 'wake-up call,' Colts left to digest game-defining mistakes in loss to Ravens

The Colts entered the 2026 season with a team-wide collective belief, but by Sunday evening were left to pick up the pieces from a three-score defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Colts defense is not thinking about any bright spots after 41-23 loss to Ravens

The Ravens totaled 506 yards of total offense in the season opener.

news

Colts lose to Ravens, 41-23, in 2026 season opener

RB Jonathan Taylor accounted for two touchdowns on the ground.

news

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts on September 13, 2026

TV broadcast, radio and streaming information for Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET (Week 1).

news

COLTS GAMEDAY TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Downtown road closures, I-65 and I-70 construction to impact travel

Fans attending Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium should plan ahead and allow extra travel time due to ongoing road construction projects affecting several major routes into downtown Indianapolis.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising