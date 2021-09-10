Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?

JJ Stankevitz: Fisher was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and we'll see what his official designation is in Friday's final injury report. But the Colts' goal this week was to push Fisher in case he would be ready for Week 1, and with the thought they could always pull him back if need be.

"I think what I want to be guilty of is and what we've talked about is, let's push him. We can pull him back," coach Frank Reich said. "Let's try to get him ready right now, try to get him ready to play this week. Maybe that's not realistic, but let's try and then we can always pull back."

Fisher, though, is by all indications at a good place in his rehab from an Achilles' injury suffered in the AFC Championship last January. That he was even placed on the active roster after coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday was a promising indicator; if he were to be placed on injured reserve, he wouldn't have been potentially available until Week 4 at the earliest.

We'll have a better idea of Fisher's availability Friday afternoon, and if he's not ruled out today, we'll may know for sure 90 minutes prior to kickoff when inactives are announced. But if Fisher can't go, the Colts are confident Julién Davenport can capably fill in at left tackle - and the former Texans and Dolphins tackle is confident, too.