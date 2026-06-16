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Blue named NFL Mascot of the Year, earns back-to-back honors

Created in 2006, this is Blue's fifth time winning the award and second year in a row taking it home.

Jun 16, 2026 at 02:25 PM
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Blue, the official mascot of the Indianapolis Colts, has been named the NFL Mascot of the Year for the fifth time, marking his second consecutive league-wide honor and further solidifying his place among the most accomplished mascots in professional sports.

The award recognizes excellence in fan engagement, community impact, creativity, game-day performance and contributions to the mascot profession across the NFL. With this latest recognition, Blue now owns five NFL Mascot of the Year titles, adding to a resume that includes induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame and recognition as one of the most influential mascots in sports entertainment.

"To be recognized by our peers across the NFL is incredibly humbling," said Trey Mock, creative director of the Colts Mascot Program. "This award belongs to Colts fans, our organization and everyone who has allowed me to be part of their lives over the years. Whether it's creating memories at Lucas Oil Stadium, visiting schools, supporting community causes, or simply making someone smile, that's what this job is all about."

@colts

5X NFL MASCOT OF THE YEAR, THE ONE AND ONLY @Blue.

♬ original sound - Indianapolis Colts

For more than two decades, Blue has been a fixture throughout Indiana and beyond, entertaining millions of fans through his signature stunts, dance moves, viral trick shots and unforgettable game-day performances. His impact extends far beyond football, however, as he has become a passionate advocate for youth development, education and community engagement.

Throughout the year, Blue appeared at hundreds of community events, school programs, charitable initiatives and Colts outreach efforts, continuing a legacy of service that has made him one of the most recognizable and respected mascots in the country.

The back-to-back honor further cements Blue's legacy as one of the premier mascots in NFL history and reflects the continued innovation and passion he brings to every appearance.

Blue is entering his 21st season providing his unique brand of gameday entertainment, skits and sideline antics. He was inducted in the national Mascot Hall of Fame in 2020 and is a five-time "NFL Mascot of the Year." When he is not busy with gameday and hundreds of public appearances across Indiana, fans can find Blue on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and one of the NFL's top TikTok accounts.

See Blue at a Colts home game: Check out single game tickets at Colts.com/Tickets.

Blue’s Birthday Bash Highlights 2026 | Photo Gallery

Check out the photos and relive all the birthday excitement from Blue's Birthday Bash at the Sports Legends Experience at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis!

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