Blue named NFL Mascot of the Year, earns back-to-back honors

Blue, the official mascot of the Indianapolis Colts, has been named the NFL Mascot of the Year for the fifth time, marking his second consecutive league-wide honor and further solidifying his place among the most accomplished mascots in professional sports.

The award recognizes excellence in fan engagement, community impact, creativity, game-day performance and contributions to the mascot profession across the NFL. With this latest recognition, Blue now owns five NFL Mascot of the Year titles, adding to a resume that includes induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame and recognition as one of the most influential mascots in sports entertainment.