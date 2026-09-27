After 'best practice of the season,' Colts defense show major signs of improvement

"Executing a lot of plays, communication and tackling was a little bit better today," Buckner said. "Obviously, we still have room to grow in that area, but overall it was definitely a better effort."

Some of the primary issues Colts players discussed the last two weeks was communication and tackling. Head coach Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke at length throughout the week about the need to improve in both aspects, and it seems the Colts heard them loud and clear.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Colts only had four missed tackles. They forced four three and outs Sunday, as opposed to the three combined in the first two weeks.

Now that the Colts have tasted a win – the first for them in 321 days – Buckner hopes this is used as a small stepping stone for the rest of the way.