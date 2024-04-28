With final 6 picks in NFL Draft, Colts setting up intense competition for roles, roster spots in 2024

As Ballard alluded to, the Colts are not done adding players. A group of undrafted free agents will join the team, and no doors are closed on bringing in veteran free agents in the coming weeks and months.

But the Colts came away from Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft with specific visions for each player not only this year, but into the future of their careers.

"Day Three, you're really looking for guys with upside that you have a chance to hit on, come down the line and be a future starter, which we know the odds are low," Ballard said. "I mean, they are. The odds are low at it but we've had some success in the third day, we've had a lot of success in the third day finding those types of players. Excited about the guys we got. Our scouts, that's really – look, they're involved at every round but, I give them a lot of credit especially on the third day. They're the ones that have been digging and fighting for these guys."

Bortolini profiles as someone who can give the Colts depth on the interior of their line, either as a left/right guard or center.

"He started a lot of games at Wisconsin, he played at both tackle positions at one time, he's played guard, he started at center," Ballard said. "We think he's got really good value as an inside-swing guy for us and he's got a really bright future."

Gould offers intriguing upside as a punt and/or kick returner with his vision, instincts and blazing speed (he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine). Gould sees himself as more than just a return guy, but his potential there gives him a baseline shot at competing to play a key role right away.

"This new kickoff return rule is going to change some things," Ballard said. "It's a little bit of an unknown right now but we think he's got – he's an explosive player with the ball in his hands, he has had a lot of success in college returning punts and he's a pretty good wideout so excited to get him."

Carlies will move from safety – where he played the last three years at Mizzou – to linebacker. The Colts believe his athleticism and length (he has 34-inch arms and an 80-inch wingspan) will benefit him in making the transition as he begins his NFL career.