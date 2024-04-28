 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Draft

Presented by

With final 6 picks in NFL Draft, Colts setting up intense competition for roles, roster spots in 2024

The Colts made six selections on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Apr 27, 2024 at 10:29 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Day # Takeaway

The Colts made six picks on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding talent and competition on offense, defense and special teams with these players:

With those picks, the Colts added a stable of players they believe can compete to contribute in all three phases beginning right off the bat in 2024.

And ultimately, the competitive atmosphere the Colts believe they've fostered through roster continuity and draft-week additions will result in legitimate growth from this team in 2024 and beyond.

"There's going to be great competition upfront, both sides of the ball," general manager Chris Ballard said. "Both o-line and d-line. It'll be really good competition at wideout depending on how many we keep. We get some guys back that did some things at the end of the year that we really liked.

"I think across the board, we'll continue to work – there's a few spots we want to continue to add between now and the season. Like I always tell you all, there's no perfect team – there's not. Everybody has got something that, man, I wish I could get a little bit better. You go to work, and you take your time and you don't press and you make sure that by the time the season starts, when you get into the season, you can plug those positions. But yeah, I'm pleased about where we're at right now."

As Ballard alluded to, the Colts are not done adding players. A group of undrafted free agents will join the team, and no doors are closed on bringing in veteran free agents in the coming weeks and months.

But the Colts came away from Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft with specific visions for each player not only this year, but into the future of their careers.

"Day Three, you're really looking for guys with upside that you have a chance to hit on, come down the line and be a future starter, which we know the odds are low," Ballard said. "I mean, they are. The odds are low at it but we've had some success in the third day, we've had a lot of success in the third day finding those types of players. Excited about the guys we got. Our scouts, that's really – look, they're involved at every round but, I give them a lot of credit especially on the third day. They're the ones that have been digging and fighting for these guys."

Bortolini profiles as someone who can give the Colts depth on the interior of their line, either as a left/right guard or center.

"He started a lot of games at Wisconsin, he played at both tackle positions at one time, he's played guard, he started at center," Ballard said. "We think he's got really good value as an inside-swing guy for us and he's got a really bright future."

Gould offers intriguing upside as a punt and/or kick returner with his vision, instincts and blazing speed (he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine). Gould sees himself as more than just a return guy, but his potential there gives him a baseline shot at competing to play a key role right away.

"This new kickoff return rule is going to change some things," Ballard said. "It's a little bit of an unknown right now but we think he's got – he's an explosive player with the ball in his hands, he has had a lot of success in college returning punts and he's a pretty good wideout so excited to get him."

Carlies will move from safety – where he played the last three years at Mizzou – to linebacker. The Colts believe his athleticism and length (he has 34-inch arms and an 80-inch wingspan) will benefit him in making the transition as he begins his NFL career.

"We always think guys with length that can run have an advantage," Ballard said. "It's going to fit him well inside."

Simpson, too, will switch from safety to cornerback but has multi-position flexibility and, like Carlies, a good amount of special teams experience in a competitive, high-level conference.

"He's got some versatility where he can play corner, nickel, safety," Ballard said. "(He) played a lot of games in the SEC."

Abraham picked off 12 passes in college and has strong NFL cornerback bloodlines – his father, Donnie, led the NFL in interceptions in 1999 and was a Pro Bowler in 2000 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; his cousin, Tim Jennings, was a two-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in interceptions in 2012.

"His ability to go inside and play the nickel is important," Ballard said. "That gives him some flexibility. So, to go in and out gives him some real value and gives him a chance to actually compete and make the roster. 12 picks is 12 picks, that's not easy to do. So, he's got a natural instinct and ball skills. That usually translates. We'll see, but we like him."

Laulu played defensive end from 2018-2022 before Oklahoma moved him to play defensive tackle in 2023, and the Colts valued his explosive athleticism (he had a 36-inch vertical at 292 pounds) and upside on tape to make him their last pick in the draft.

"You finally saw his talent come to life (in 2023)," Ballard said. "He needs some work and some development, but excited to get him."

So with these players, plus Laiatu Latu, Adonai Mitchell, Matt Goncalves and whoever else the Colts sign in rookie/veteran free agency, head coach Shane Steichen said he's "fired up" to see how these new and returning players begin competing this spring and into training camp this summer.

"Competition makes everybody better," Steichen said. "To add the guys that we did, I couldn't be more fired up about the guys that we are adding. It's going to bring great competition on both sides of the football. Again, when you talk about the continuity – everyone coming back on really both sides of the football and then to add these guys, we're fired up about it."

Inside the Draft Room: Day 3, 2024 NFL Draft

Get a glimpse inside the Indianapolis Colts Draft Room on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Head Coach Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard General Manager
1 / 82

Head Coach Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
2 / 82

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
3 / 82

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager, Head Coach Shane Steichen
4 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager, Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
5 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner, Kasia Omilian NFS Scout
6 / 82

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner, Kasia Omilian NFS Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
7 / 82

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
8 / 82

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Cal Handelman Director of Administration
9 / 82

Cal Handelman Director of Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
10 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
11 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
12 / 82

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
13 / 82

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
14 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator
15 / 82

Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator
16 / 82

Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
17 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
18 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
19 / 82

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
20 / 82

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Cal Handelman Director of Administration
21 / 82

Cal Handelman Director of Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
22 / 82

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
23 / 82

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
24 / 82

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
25 / 82

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Mike Lacy Area Scout
26 / 82

Mike Lacy Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout
27 / 82

Chris McGaha Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Coughlan Area Scout
28 / 82

Anthony Coughlan Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Joey Elliott Pro Scout, Gregory Liverpool III Scouting Assistant
29 / 82

Joey Elliott Pro Scout, Gregory Liverpool III Scouting Assistant

© Indianapolis Colts
Gregory Liverpool III Scouting Assistant
30 / 82

Gregory Liverpool III Scouting Assistant

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
31 / 82

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Todd Vasvari Senior Player Personnel Scout
32 / 82

Todd Vasvari Senior Player Personnel Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
33 / 82

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
34 / 82

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Todd Vasvari Senior Player Personnel Scout
35 / 82

Todd Vasvari Senior Player Personnel Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
36 / 82

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Joey Elliott Pro Scout
37 / 82

Joey Elliott Pro Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Joey Elliott Pro Scout
38 / 82

Joey Elliott Pro Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout
39 / 82

Chris McGaha Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Mike Lacy Area Scout
40 / 82

Mike Lacy Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Greg Starek Director of Football Analytics
41 / 82

Greg Starek Director of Football Analytics

© Indianapolis Colts
2024_0427_Draft_Room_1305
42 / 82
© Indianapolis Colts
Joey Elliott Pro Scout
43 / 82

Joey Elliott Pro Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Kevin Rogers Director of Player Personnel
44 / 82

Kevin Rogers Director of Player Personnel

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
45 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
46 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Chad Henry Area Scout
47 / 82

Chad Henry Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Greg Starek Director of Football Analytics
48 / 82

Greg Starek Director of Football Analytics

© Indianapolis Colts
Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive
49 / 82

Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
50 / 82

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
51 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
52 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
53 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
54 / 82

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
55 / 82

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Pete Ward Chief Operating Officer
56 / 82

Pete Ward Chief Operating Officer

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout
57 / 82

Chris McGaha Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
58 / 82

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration
59 / 82

Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
60 / 82

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
61 / 82

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Cal Handelman Director of Administration
62 / 82

Cal Handelman Director of Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Kasia Omilian NFS Scout
63 / 82

Kasia Omilian NFS Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
64 / 82

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting
65 / 82

Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Hughes Area Scout
66 / 82

Tyler Hughes Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
67 / 82

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Kasia Omilian NFS Scout
68 / 82

Kasia Omilian NFS Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Kasia Omilian NFS Scout
69 / 82

Kasia Omilian NFS Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive
70 / 82

Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
71 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting
72 / 82

Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Coughlan Area Scout
73 / 82

Anthony Coughlan Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting
74 / 82

Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting
75 / 82

Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration
76 / 82

Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
77 / 82

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
78 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
79 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
80 / 82

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
81 / 82

Chris Ballard General Manager, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
82 / 82

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jonah Laulu's decision to 'take matters into his own hands' pays off

Jonah Laulu said he made the decision to transfer from Hawaii to Oklahoma to grow as a defensive lineman.
news

Micah Abraham plays with chip on his shoulders

Abraham said he makes up for his lack of size by having speed and a lot of ball production.
news

Colts select Oklahoma DT Jonah Laulu in seventh round of 2024 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-5, 292 pound Laulu played his college ball at Hawaii and Oklahoma. 
news

Jaylin Simpson embraces challenge of defending top wide receivers

Simpson said he loves competition and prides himself on playing well in big games.
news

Colts select Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham in sixth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Abraham had 12 interceptions in his college career. 
news

Jaylon Carlies looks forward to making move to linebacker

Carlies said over the past two seasons, he's lined up at outside linebacker when Missouri played against run-heavy teams.
news

Anthony Gould out to prove he's more than just a return specialist 

Gould said while at Oregon State he ran the full route tree and lined up as an outside and slot receiver.
news

Colts select in Auburn CB Jaylin Simpson in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts used the No. 164 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Simpson, who picked off four passes in 2023 with Auburn. 
news

Colts trade back in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft with Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts traded the third of their three fifth-round picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two selections. 
news

Colts select Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Carlies led Missouri in tackles in each of the last two seasons. 
news

Tanor Bortolini eager learn from Colts' veteran offensive linemen

Bortolini said he sees himself as a versatile 'swing guy' entering his rookie year.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising