Colts Mailbag: Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft, Tight Ends And Offensive Line

Stephen Reilly, Indianapolis: In the spirit of the TE Coach taking another job, let's talk TEs. In my eyes, Woods and Granson have done a good job being pass catchers this year with high ceilings. But some people have brought up their blocking and how they struggled in that aspect. People have missed in what Jack Doyle can do and rightfully so, but it took him a bit to reach that. So question: how long did it take for Jack Doyle to become Jack Doyle, and can Woods and Granson to get to that point and/or better?

JJ Stankevitz: Great question, because tight ends often take longer to develop than other positions because of the difficult transition at that position from college to the NFL, both from a receiving and blocking standpoint.

Doyle's Pro Football Focus run blocking grade as a rookie in 2013 was 56.4; from 2014 through his retirement after the 2021 season, it never was lower than 64.6, and was higher than 70 twice.

In 2022, only one rookie tight end has a PFF run blocking grade over 70 (Baltimore's Isaiah Likely, on just 90 run blocking snaps). Usually, there's only one rookie tight end to have a strong PFF run blocking grade each year – underscoring the rarity for young tight ends to come in and be effective right away.