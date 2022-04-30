Colts 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Check out a list of all the picks the Colts have made and have left in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Apr 29, 2022 at 11:59 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts opened their 2022 NFL Draft by swapping picks with the Minnesota Vikings

The Colts now have the following selections in the 2022 NFL Draft:

