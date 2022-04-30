NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Yale CB Rodney Thomas With 239th Pick

The Colts finished their 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Yale cornerback Rodney Thomas II in the seventh round with the 239th pick.
The 6-foot-1, 196 pound Thomas recorded 50 tackles, one tackle for a loss, two interceptions and 11 pass break-ups in 10 games for Yale in 2021. He had a 48-yard kick return score against Cornell in his final collegiate season.
Thomas had 39 tackles and seven tackles for a loss in 2019.
The full list of Colts draft picks:
- Second round, 53rd overall (from Minnesota): Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce
- Third round, 73rd overall (from Washington): Virginia TE Jelani Woods
- Third round, 77th overall (from Minnesota): Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann
- Third round, 96th overall (from Denver): Maryland S Nick Cross
- Fifth round, 159th overall: Missouri State DT Eric Johnson
- Sixth round, 192nd overall (from Minnesota): Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree
- Sixth round, 216th overall (compensatory selection): Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks
- Seventh round, 239th overall (from Philadelphia): Yale CB Rodney Thomas II
View photos of Yale DB Rodney Thomas II, selected in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts.