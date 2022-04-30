NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree With No. 192 Overall Pick

Ogletree caught 40 passes over the last two seasons for Youngstown State. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 04:12 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts drafted their second tight end of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting Youngstown State's Andrew Ogletree in the sixth round with the No. 192 pick.

The 6-foot-5, 260 pound Ogletree caught 40 passes for 391 yards over the last two years for the Penguins. He transferred to Youngstown State from Findlay, where he played 2016-2019, and in his career caught 91 passes for 1,147 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Ogletree ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at his pro day earlier this year.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote on Ogletree: "(he) plays with the agility and control of a smaller athlete and uses his long, galloping strides to work to open space. He has the catch radius to pull in difficult throws over defenders."

Ogletree was named the MVP of the 2022 Hula Bowl.

Ogletree will join third-round pick Jelani Woods as rookie tight ends on the Colts' roster.

First Look: Andrew Ogletree Selected #192 Overall By Colts

View photos of Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree, selected in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Team Aina tight end Andrew Ogletree (81), of Youngstown State, sets up for a play during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game against Team Kai, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Team Aina tight end Andrew Ogletree (81), of Youngstown State, sets up for a play during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game against Team Kai, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Team Aina tight end Andrew Ogletree (81), of Youngstown State, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Team Kai linebacker Drew White (40), of Notre Dame, during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Team Aina tight end Andrew Ogletree (81), of Youngstown State, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Team Kai linebacker Drew White (40), of Notre Dame, during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Team Aina tight end Andrew Ogletree (81), of Youngstown State, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Team Kai linebacker Drew White (40), of Notre Dame, during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Team Aina tight end Andrew Ogletree (81), of Youngstown State, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Team Kai linebacker Drew White (40), of Notre Dame, during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Related Content

news

Seventh-Round Pick Rodney Thomas II Brings Versatile Defensive Background To Colts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their seventh-round (239th-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Yale University cornerback Rodney Thomas II. What did Thomas II have to say to Colts.com's Larra Overton shortly after being picked?

news

Newest Colts Defensive Tackle Curtis Brooks Has Chip On His Shoulder Entering NFL

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their sixth-round (216th-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on University of Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks. What did Brooks have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Yale CB Rodney Thomas With 239th Pick

Thomas had two interceptions in 10 games for Yale in 2021.

news

Colts Take 'Ball Of Clay' Tight End Andrew Ogletree With Sixth-Round Selection

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their sixth-round (192nd-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Youngstown State University tight end Andrew Ogletree. What did Ogletree have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks With No. 216 Overall Pick

Brooks had 56 total tackles, 12.5 for a loss, with 7.5 sacks in a standout season with the Bearcats in 2021.

news

Senior Bowl Standout Eric Johnson Adds Depth To Colts' Defensive Line, Special Teams

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their fifth-round (159th-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Missouri State University defensive tackle Eric Johnson. What did Johnson have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Missouri State DT Eric Johnson With No. 159 Pick

Johnson recorded 19.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks in 55 games for Missouri State.

news

Nick Cross Could Bring 'Bouncer' Mentality To Colts' Secondary

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday night traded back into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting University of Maryland safety with the 96th-overall pick. What did Cross have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Why Colts Drafted Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann And Nick Cross In Second, Third Rounds

The Colts felt like the meat of the 2022 NFL Draft was in the second and third rounds, so general manager Chris Ballard used his resources to make four picks on Friday to add players with high-end traits to the roster. Here's what you need to know about why the Colts picked who they did on Day 2 of the draft.

news

Colts Hope To Continue Seeing 'Incremental Jumps' Out Of Athletic Tackle Prospect Bernhard Raimann

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday used their third-round (77th-overall) selection on Central Michigan University tackle Bernhard Raimann. What did he have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

Pre-Draft Familiarity With Colts Fruitful For Big-Target Tight End Jelani Woods

The Indianapolis Colts selected University of Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with their third-round (73rd-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. What did Woods have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

