NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree With No. 192 Overall Pick

The Colts drafted their second tight end of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting Youngstown State's Andrew Ogletree in the sixth round with the No. 192 pick.
The 6-foot-5, 260 pound Ogletree caught 40 passes for 391 yards over the last two years for the Penguins. He transferred to Youngstown State from Findlay, where he played 2016-2019, and in his career caught 91 passes for 1,147 yards with 10 touchdowns.
Ogletree ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at his pro day earlier this year.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote on Ogletree: "(he) plays with the agility and control of a smaller athlete and uses his long, galloping strides to work to open space. He has the catch radius to pull in difficult throws over defenders."
Ogletree was named the MVP of the 2022 Hula Bowl.
Ogletree will join third-round pick Jelani Woods as rookie tight ends on the Colts' roster.
View photos of Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree, selected in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts.