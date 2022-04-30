NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Missouri State DT Eric Johnson With No. 159 Pick

The Colts bolstered their defensive line with their first pick on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson in the fifth round with the No. 159 overall pick.
The 6-foot-4, 299-pound Johnson played in 55 games (47 starts) in five seasons with Missouri State and recorded 131 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four blocked field goals. He earned second-team All-MVFC honors in 2020 and 2021.
Johnson is a native of Plainfield, Ill.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler summed up of Johnson: "He flashes phonebooth explosiveness, functional hand use and play range. He should appeal to multiple schemes and is ideally suited as a five-technique or quick-penetrating three-technique."
View photos of Missouri State DT Eric Johnson, selected in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts.
2022 Ticket Information
See the 2022 Draft Class and the rest of the Indianapolis Colts all season long!
The 2022 Schedule will be officially unveiled Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Colts.com, and the Colts Mobile App! Be the first to see the schedule and notified when tickets go on sale by joining our official priority list HERE.
Looking for more? Be there live for every home game with Colts Season Tickets and get great perks, like priority access to playoff tickets and access to the best available seats. Find your dream seats here or attend our exclusive Select-A-Seat event at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 7.