NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Missouri State DT Eric Johnson With No. 159 Pick

Johnson recorded 19.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks in 55 games for Missouri State. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 02:42 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts bolstered their defensive line with their first pick on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson in the fifth round with the No. 159 overall pick.

The 6-foot-4, 299-pound Johnson played in 55 games (47 starts) in five seasons with Missouri State and recorded 131 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four blocked field goals. He earned second-team All-MVFC honors in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson is a native of Plainfield, Ill.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler summed up of Johnson: "He flashes phonebooth explosiveness, functional hand use and play range. He should appeal to multiple schemes and is ideally suited as a five-technique or quick-penetrating three-technique."

First Look: Eric Johnson Selected #159 Overall By Colts

View photos of Missouri State DT Eric Johnson, selected in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
