NFL Draft 2022: Colts Trade Back Into Third Round, Select Maryland Safety Nick Cross 96th Overall

The Colts added to their secondary on Friday by trading back in to the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and selecting Maryland safety Nick Cross with the No. 96 overall pick.

The Colts traded the No. 179 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a 2023 third-round pick (not the conditional third-round pick acquired from the Washington Commanders in the Carson Wentz trade) to the Denver Broncos for the No. 96 overall pick.

Cross totaled 134 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, six interceptions and 12 pass break-ups in 29 games (21 starts) over three years with Maryland. The 6-foot, 212 pound Cross, who has a track background, ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine.

That 40-yard dash was the fastest at the 2022 NFL Combine among safeties.

"Above-average speed for the safety position … owns the range to play in the post or over the top as a single-high safety … his route awareness improved each season … explosive plant-and-drive skills to take sharp angles in coverage … has ball-tracking ability to go and get it (led the team in interceptions all three seasons) … runs the alley with speed and conviction … patient as an open-field tackler but will also drop his pads into the ball carrier to create stopping power… solidly built with adequate length to rack up punchouts in the box … was a core special teamer at Maryland, and that will continue in the NFL … has a good head on his shoulders … didn't start playing football until high school and there is untapped potential there."