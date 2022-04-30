NFL Draft 2022: Colts Trade Back Into Third Round, Select Maryland Safety Nick Cross 96th Overall

Cross is the fourth player drafted by the Colts on Friday, joining wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann. 

Apr 29, 2022 at 11:04 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts added to their secondary on Friday by trading back in to the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and selecting Maryland safety Nick Cross with the No. 96 overall pick.

The Colts traded the No. 179 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a 2023 third-round pick (not the conditional third-round pick acquired from the Washington Commanders in the Carson Wentz trade) to the Denver Broncos for the No. 96 overall pick.

Cross totaled 134 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, six interceptions and 12 pass break-ups in 29 games (21 starts) over three years with Maryland. The 6-foot, 212 pound Cross, who has a track background, ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine.

That 40-yard dash was the fastest at the 2022 NFL Combine among safeties.

From The Athletic's Dane Brugler on Cross:

"Above-average speed for the safety position … owns the range to play in the post or over the top as a single-high safety … his route awareness improved each season … explosive plant-and-drive skills to take sharp angles in coverage … has ball-tracking ability to go and get it (led the team in interceptions all three seasons) … runs the alley with speed and conviction … patient as an open-field tackler but will also drop his pads into the ball carrier to create stopping power… solidly built with adequate length to rack up punchouts in the box … was a core special teamer at Maryland, and that will continue in the NFL … has a good head on his shoulders … didn't start playing football until high school and there is untapped potential there."

Cross will join a Colts safety room featuring 2020 third-round pick Julian Blackmon, 2019 fourth-round pick Khari Willis and veterans Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts.

First Look: Nick Cross Selected #96 Overall By Colts

View photos of Maryland S Nick Cross, selected in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross waits for the snap against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross waits for the snap against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) goes up against Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) goes up against Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) and defensive back Jordan Mosley, back, go up to try to intercept a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland's Tarheeb Still helps defend. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) and defensive back Jordan Mosley, back, go up to try to intercept a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland's Tarheeb Still helps defend. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross reacts after a play against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross reacts after a play against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) makes a catch against Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) makes a catch against Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross chases an Indiana player during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross chases an Indiana player during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

