NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks With No. 216 Overall Pick

Brooks had 56 total tackles, 12.5 for a loss, with 7.5 sacks in a standout season with the Bearcats in 2021.

Apr 30, 2022 at 05:21 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

The Colts picked up their second interior defensive lineman of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting the University of Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks in the sixth round with the No. 216 pick.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 285 pounds, Brooks became an interior pass-rushing star for the Bearcats in their standout 2021 season, leading the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks en route to First-Team All-ACC honors.

Taking advantage of a five-year collegiate career, Brooks, in all, had 162 total tackles (23 for a loss) with 12 sacks over 60 games at Cincinnati.

"Curtis Brooks plays with a low pad level constantly leading him to winning leverage battles. Lots of experience and has played in multiple different alignments across the defensive line. Vs. the run he is at his best versus outside zone. He shows good lateral range from backside 3 tech. Good overall quickness and lateral agility and plays with solid technique and leverage. Displays very good balance, core strength and shows some great recovery versus double teams. He attacks one of the blockers versus double teams to avoid the full force of double teams," NFL Draft Bible writes in Brooks' profile.

Brooks is the second defensive tackle selected by the Colts on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, joining Missouri State's Eric Johnson, who was selected in the fifth round (No. 159 overall). Brooks is also the second University of Cincinnati player taken by the Colts in this draft, as standout wide receiver Alec Pierce was selected by the team in the second round (53rd overall).

First Look: Curtis Brooks Selected #216 Overall By Colts

View photos of Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks, selected in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates after sacking Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of an American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
1 / 9

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates after sacking Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of an American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
2 / 9

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks (92) tries to take down East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
3 / 9

Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks (92) tries to take down East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates with teammates after making a stop on third down during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
4 / 9

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates with teammates after making a stop on third down during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) lines up against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 / 9

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) lines up against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston running back Terrell Brown, left, is tackled by Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
6 / 9

Houston running back Terrell Brown, left, is tackled by Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks (92) and Joel Dublanko (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 9

Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks (92) and Joel Dublanko (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple's wide receiver Isaiah Wright (13) in action against Cincinnati's defensive tackle Curtis Brooks (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. Temple won 24-17. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
8 / 9

Temple's wide receiver Isaiah Wright (13) in action against Cincinnati's defensive tackle Curtis Brooks (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. Temple won 24-17. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks yells after sacking SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
9 / 9

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks yells after sacking SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
