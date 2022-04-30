NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks With No. 216 Overall Pick

The Colts picked up their second interior defensive lineman of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting the University of Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks in the sixth round with the No. 216 pick.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 285 pounds, Brooks became an interior pass-rushing star for the Bearcats in their standout 2021 season, leading the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks en route to First-Team All-ACC honors.

Taking advantage of a five-year collegiate career, Brooks, in all, had 162 total tackles (23 for a loss) with 12 sacks over 60 games at Cincinnati.

"Curtis Brooks plays with a low pad level constantly leading him to winning leverage battles. Lots of experience and has played in multiple different alignments across the defensive line. Vs. the run he is at his best versus outside zone. He shows good lateral range from backside 3 tech. Good overall quickness and lateral agility and plays with solid technique and leverage. Displays very good balance, core strength and shows some great recovery versus double teams. He attacks one of the blockers versus double teams to avoid the full force of double teams," NFL Draft Bible writes in Brooks' profile.