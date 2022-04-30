NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Virginia Tight End Jelani Woods With No. 73 Overall Pick 

The Colts added a big, physical tight end in Virgnia’s Jelani Woods in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft Friday night. 

Apr 29, 2022 at 09:55 PM
The Colts added size and athleticism to their offense with Virginia tight end Jelani Woods, who they took with the No. 73 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 253 pound Woods caught 44 passes for 598 yards with eight touchdowns in 2021 at Virginia, where he finished his college career after four years at Oklahoma State.

Woods was a first-team All-ACC player and accepted an invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, where he played for the West roster coached by Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and tight ends coach Klayton Adams. Woods caught three passes for 30 yards with one touchdown in the game.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote of Woods:

"Large-framed, rangy target with the arm length (Woods has 34 1/2 inch arms) that makes some offensive tackles jealous…has the long-striding acceleration to quickly chew up grass and attack the defender's leverage…can work in the deep third of the field…nice job settling his feet at the stem to make clean breaks…uses his long arms and body control to pull in throws away from his frame…his concentration doesn't fade in traffic over the middle…runs physical through contract to break tackles…aggressive latch-and-control blocker to shield defenders in the run game…zero blocking penalties in 2021…had a career year as a senior, tough out a foot injury…scored a touchdown in eight of 11 games in 2021."

Woods played quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in the Atlanta area, and as a senior led his team to a state title victory over Greater Atlanta Christian High School – which was quarterbacked by current Houston Texans signal-caller Davis Mills. Woods made the transition from quarterback to tight end while redshirting at Oklahoma State in 2017.

Woods will help the Colts fill the void left by Jack Doyle, who retired following the 2021 season. He's the second tight end drafted by the Colts in as many years, joining 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson; he's the first tight end drafted by the Colts in the second round since Coby Fleener in 2012.

First Look: Jelani Woods Selected #73 Overall By Colts

View photos of Virginia TE Jelani Woods, selected in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Virginia tight end Jelani Woods (0) catches a pass as he's brought down by Duke safety Nate Thompson (29) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game at Scott Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
1 / 12

Mike Caudill/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia tight end Jelani Woods (0) runs against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
2 / 12

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
virginia_woods_jelani_3
3 / 12
Pete_Emerson/Copyrighted_All_Rights_Reserved_PETEEMERSON_PHOTOGRAPY
West tight end Jelani Woods (89), of Virginia, reacts after scoring a touchdown against the East during the second half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
4 / 12

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
virginia_woods_jelani_2
5 / 12
West tight end Jelani Woods, center left, of Virginia, and wide receiver Davontavean Martin (81), of Oklahoma State, celebrate a touchdown against the East during the second half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
6 / 12

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia tight end Jelani Woods (0) tumbles over Pittsburgh defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) after making a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 48-38. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
7 / 12

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
West tight end Jelani Woods, of Virginia, (89) and West wide receiver Davontavean Martin, of Oklahoma State, (81) celebrate during the East West Shrine Bowl football game against the East at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
8 / 12

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
virginia_woods_jelani_1
9 / 12
West tight end Jelani Woods, of Virginia, (89) runs toward the sideline during the East West Shrine Bowl football game against the East at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
10 / 12

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia offensive tackle Ryan Nelson lifts tight end Jelani Woods (0) after Woods made a touchdown catch against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
11 / 12

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia tight end Jelani Woods (0) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday Nov 27, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
12 / 12

Steve Helber/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
