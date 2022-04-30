NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Virginia Tight End Jelani Woods With No. 73 Overall Pick 

The Colts added size and athleticism to their offense with Virginia tight end Jelani Woods, who they took with the No. 73 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 253 pound Woods caught 44 passes for 598 yards with eight touchdowns in 2021 at Virginia, where he finished his college career after four years at Oklahoma State.

Woods was a first-team All-ACC player and accepted an invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, where he played for the West roster coached by Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and tight ends coach Klayton Adams. Woods caught three passes for 30 yards with one touchdown in the game.

"Large-framed, rangy target with the arm length (Woods has 34 1/2 inch arms) that makes some offensive tackles jealous…has the long-striding acceleration to quickly chew up grass and attack the defender's leverage…can work in the deep third of the field…nice job settling his feet at the stem to make clean breaks…uses his long arms and body control to pull in throws away from his frame…his concentration doesn't fade in traffic over the middle…runs physical through contract to break tackles…aggressive latch-and-control blocker to shield defenders in the run game…zero blocking penalties in 2021…had a career year as a senior, tough out a foot injury…scored a touchdown in eight of 11 games in 2021."

Woods played quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in the Atlanta area, and as a senior led his team to a state title victory over Greater Atlanta Christian High School – which was quarterbacked by current Houston Texans signal-caller Davis Mills. Woods made the transition from quarterback to tight end while redshirting at Oklahoma State in 2017.