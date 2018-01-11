2018 Colts Free Agent Watch: Jon Bostic

In his first season with the Colts, Bostic was able to prove those duties were well within his grasp, and seemingly got better each and every week within the heart of the Indy defense.

"I probably hasn't talked enough about Jon Bostic and what he's done, but Jon Bostic's been solid," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said early in December. "He's been a good player for us this year, especially after battling some injuries throughout his career."

Indeed, Bostic was signed last offseason after missing the entire 2016 season with a foot injury, but it didn't take long for him to secure one of the starting jobs at inside linebacker.

Prior to suffering a season-ending right knee injury Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, Bostic was leading the team in tackles with 97 (six for a loss), and also contributed one sack, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

He was also counted on as a strong veteran presence for several younger players at the position, including fellow starter Antonio Morrison, as well as Jeremiah George and rookie Anthony Walker, each of whom are under contract with the Colts for the 2018 season.