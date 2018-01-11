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2018 Colts Free Agent Watch: Jon Bostic

Prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury late in the year, inside linebacker Jon Bostic emerged as one of the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive leaders in his first year with the team in 2017. What could be next for Bostic?

Jan 11, 2018 at 03:25 AM
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Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

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INDIANAPOLIS —As the Indianapolis Colts' starting "WILL" linebacker for the majority of the 2017 season, Jon Bostic not only had to worry about making plays against the run and the pass, but as the "quarterback of the defense," he also had to know exactly what the plan was for those both in front of him and behind him each and every play.

In his first season with the Colts, Bostic was able to prove those duties were well within his grasp, and seemingly got better each and every week within the heart of the Indy defense.

"I probably hasn't talked enough about Jon Bostic and what he's done, but Jon Bostic's been solid," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said early in December. "He's been a good player for us this year, especially after battling some injuries throughout his career."

Indeed, Bostic was signed last offseason after missing the entire 2016 season with a foot injury, but it didn't take long for him to secure one of the starting jobs at inside linebacker.

Prior to suffering a season-ending right knee injury Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, Bostic was leading the team in tackles with 97 (six for a loss), and also contributed one sack, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

He was also counted on as a strong veteran presence for several younger players at the position, including fellow starter Antonio Morrison, as well as Jeremiah George and rookie Anthony Walker, each of whom are under contract with the Colts for the 2018 season.

Bostic, who is entering his sixth NFL season in 2018, will be a free agent coming off the most starts (14) in a season in his career. Once he is able to get fully healthy, it's possible quite a few teams, including the Colts, will be interested in his services.2018 Colts Free Agent Watch: * *

2018 Free Agent Spotlight - JON BOSTIC

57 Bostic, Jon ILB 6-1 245lbs 26yrs 5yrs Florida

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