2017 Indianapolis Colts Season In Review: Snap Counts

Take the left side of the Indy offensive line, for example. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and left guard Jeremy Vujnovich didn't miss a *single *snap the entire season; yes, they took part in all 1,030 offensive plays.

"I take a lot of pride in that," Castonzo said Monday. "I grind all offseason for a reason. I do it to improve my game season-to-season, but also, coach has always said, 'Availability is one of the best abilities you could have.' So I like to let my teammates know they can count on me to be out there."

Safety Matthias Farley saw the field the most for the Colts' defense, as he appeared in more than 86 percent of Indy's 1,076 snaps — 927 in all. Cornerback Chris Milton, meanwhile, logged the most special teams snaps with 334 of the team's 453, or more than 73 percent.

Here are the Colts' full snap counts for the 2017 season:

OFFENSEQuarterbacks:

- Jacoby Brissett: 989 offense (96 percent)

Scott Tolzien: 41 offense (4 percent) Running Backs

Frank Gore: 555 offense (54 percent)

Marlon Mack: 310 offense (30 percent), 25 special teams (6 percent)

Robert Turbin: 124 offense (12 percent), 82 special teams (18 percent)

Josh Ferguson: 30 offense (3 percent), 90 special teams (20 percent)