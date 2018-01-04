2017 Indianapolis Colts Season In Review: Snap Counts

INDIANAPOLIS —Two thousand, five hundred and fifty-nine.
That's how many total snaps the Indianapolis Colts played throughout the 2017 season.
In all, 71 players logged at least one snap on offense, defense and special teams in what will be remembered as an injury-plagued season for the Colts, though the team did have a few warriors who were able to gut it out for all 16 games.
Take the left side of the Indy offensive line, for example. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and left guard Jeremy Vujnovich didn't miss a *single *snap the entire season; yes, they took part in all 1,030 offensive plays.
"I take a lot of pride in that," Castonzo said Monday. "I grind all offseason for a reason. I do it to improve my game season-to-season, but also, coach has always said, 'Availability is one of the best abilities you could have.' So I like to let my teammates know they can count on me to be out there."
Safety Matthias Farley saw the field the most for the Colts' defense, as he appeared in more than 86 percent of Indy's 1,076 snaps — 927 in all. Cornerback Chris Milton, meanwhile, logged the most special teams snaps with 334 of the team's 453, or more than 73 percent.
Here are the Colts' full snap counts for the 2017 season:
OFFENSEQuarterbacks:
- Jacoby Brissett: 989 offense (96 percent)
- Scott Tolzien: 41 offense (4 percent)Running Backs
- Frank Gore: 555 offense (54 percent)
- Marlon Mack: 310 offense (30 percent), 25 special teams (6 percent)
- Robert Turbin: 124 offense (12 percent), 82 special teams (18 percent)
- Josh Ferguson: 30 offense (3 percent), 90 special teams (20 percent)
- Matt Jones: 9 offense (1 percent), 40 special teams (9 percent)Tight Ends:
- Jack Doyle: 909 offense (88 percent), 62 special teams (14 percent)
- Brandon Williams: 294 offense (29 percent), 191 special teams (42 percent)
- Darrell Daniels: 196 offense (19 percent), 168 special teams (37 percent)
- Ross Travis: 24 offense (2 percent), 2 special teams (>1 percent)
- Henry Krieger-Coble: 7 offense (1 percent), 18 special teams (4 percent)
- Jason Vander Laan: 4 offense (>1 percent), 62 special teams (14 percent)Wide Receivers:
- T.Y. Hilton: 926 offense (90 percent)
- Donte Moncrief: 614 offense (60 percent), 5 special teams (1 percent)
- Kamar Aiken: 588 offense (57 percent), 106 special teams (23 percent)
- Chester Rogers: 445 offense (43 percent), 31 special teams (7 percent)
- Quan Bray: 58 offense (6 percent), 123 special teams (27 percent)
- K.J. Brent: 24 offense (2 percent), 9 special teams (2 percent)
- Matt Hazel: 11 offense (1 percent), 27 special teams (6 percent)
- Krishawn Hogan: 10 offense (1 percent), 14 special teams (3 percent)Offensive Linemen:
- Anthony Castonzo: 1,030 offense* (100 percent), 20 special teams (4 percent)
- Jeremy Vujnovich: 1,030 offense* (100 percent), 59 special teams (13 percent)
- Joe Haeg: 987 offense (96 percent), 59 special teams (13 percent)
- Ryan Kelly: 394 offense (38 percent)
- Le'Raven Clark: 323 offense (31 percent), 56 special trams (12 percent)
- Mike Person: 317 offense (31 percent), 30 special teams (7 percent)
- Jack Mewhort: 313 offense (30 percent), 20 special teams (4 percent)
- Denzelle Good: 293 offense (29 percent), 17 special teams (4 percent)
- Deyshawn Bond: 189 offense (18 percent)
- Kyle Kalis: 149 offense (15 percent), 17 special teams (4 percent)
- Anthony Fabiano: 78 offense (8 percent), 12 special teams (3 percent)
- Adam Redmond: 58 offense (6 percent), 20 special teams (4 percent)
- Tyreek Burwell: 1 offense (>1 percent), 4 special teams (1 percent)**
DEFENSEDefensive Linemen:**
- Johnathan Hankins: 684 defense (64 percent), 30 special teams (7 percent)
- Margus Hunt: 578 defense (54 percent), 205 special teams (45 percent)
- Al Woods: 566 defense (53 percent), 76 special teams (17 percent)
- Henry Anderson: 384 defense (36 percent), 62 special teams (14 percent)
- Grover Stewart: 255 defense (24 percent), 96 special teams (21 percent)
- Hassan Ridgeway: 178 defense (17 percent), 77 special teams (17 percent)
- Joey Mbu: 96 defense (9 percent), 14 special teams (3 percent)
- Anthony Johnson: 5 defense (1 percent), 60 special teams (13 percent)**
Linebackers:**
- Jon Bostic: 914 defense (85 percent), 50 special teams (11 percent)
- Jabaal Sheard: 898 defense (84 percent)
- Antonio Morrison: 811 defense (75 percent), 165 special teams (36 percent)
- Barkevious Mingo: 500 defense (47 percent), 287 special teams (63 percent)
- John Simon: 469 defense (44 percent), 61 special teams (14 percent)
- Tarell Basham: 221 defense (21 percent), 164 special teams (36 percent)
- Jeremiah George: 180 defense (17 percent), 278 special teams (61 percent)
- Anthony Walker: 115 defense (11 percent), 138 special teams (31 percent)
- Josh Perry: 4 defense (>1 percent), 29 special teams (6 percent)Cornerbacks:
- Rashaan Melvin: 552 defense (51 percent), 24 special teams (5 percent)
- Nate Hairston: 535 defense (50 percent), 34 special teams (8 percent)
- Quincy Wilson: 403 defense (38 percent), 19 special teams (4 percent)
- Kenny Moore II: 381 defense (35 percent), 286 special teams (63 percent)
- Pierre Desir: 375 defense (35 percent), 11 special teams (2 percent)
- Vontae Davis: 330 defense (31 percent)
- D.J. White: 55 defense (5 percent), 5 special teams (1 percent)
- Chris Milton: 20 defense (2 percent), 334 special teams* (74 percent)Safeties:
- Matthias Farley: 927 defense* (86 percent), 160 special teams (35 percent)
- Darius Butler: 503 defense (47 percent), 62 special teams (14 percent)
- Malik Hooker: 409 defense (38 percent), 27 special teams (6 percent)
- T.J. Green: 379 defense (35 percent), 144 special teams (32 percent)
- Clayton Geathers: 112 defense (10 percent), 29 special teams (6 percent)**
SPECIAL TEAMERS**
- Rigoberto Sanchez: 216 special teams (48 percent)
- Luke Rhodes: 146 special teams (32 percent)
- Adam Vinatieri: 60 special teams (13 percent)*
(denotes most on team)