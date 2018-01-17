2017 Colts Review: Quarterbacks

Brissett would throw his first NFL touchdown pass, a 61-yard connection with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, in the Colts' 31-28 Week 3 victory against the Cleveland Browns, Indy's first win of the season.

The quarterback's strongest overall performance of the year came in Week 9 at Houston. Brissett completed 20-of-30 passes for 308 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a single-game career-best 122.6 passer rating. The highlight was his 80-yard touchdown to Hilton, also marking his longest career pass.

Brissett added four rushing touchdowns in 2017, which is tied for the second most in franchise history by a quarterback in a single year behind Luck's five rushing touchdows in 2012.

It was a whirlwind year for the 24-year-old quarterback out of North Carolina State — one in which he would connect on 276-of-469 (59 percent) of his passes for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns to seven interceptions — but one in which he earned trust from his teammates and coaches and learned how to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

"A lot of ups and downs," Brissett admitted the day after the regular season finale. "Very exciting year; got a lot of experience that I can use in the future and I'm looking forward to that."Wait for Luck

Luck appeared to be on track to join the team at some point during the 2017 season, but after experiencing some pain in his surgically-repaired right shoulder, the Colts' franchise quarterback's rehab hit a major detour.

On Nov. 2, after returning to the practice field for a couple weeks in a very limited role, Luck was shut down for good and placed on Injured Reserve to begin a more intense rehab regimen to get his shoulder back to 100 percent for the following season.

Shortly after the IR designation, Luck traveled to the Netherlands to focus on rehab, strength training and soft tissue work with a specific trainer he had worked with previously. He arrived back in Indianapolis shortly before the New Year and has continued his focus on getting ready for the 2018 season.

"We're preparing to throw a football, if that makes sense," Luck said about his progress late last month. "I'm sort of (on) a progression to get to that point, and a lot of it still has to do with me and getting my strength back to a better level."

Ballard is among many who are eager to see the continuing results of Luck's rehab process.

"As for Andrew, we're just going to continue down the path," Ballard said. "I mean, we are in a good place, the kid's in a good place, and we'll start throwing here soon. I'm not putting an exact date on it, but we'll start throwing soon and that's going to tell us a lot."Other notes

Scott Tolzien, an unrestricted free agent pickup from the Green Bay Packers in 2016, served as the backup to Brissett in 2017 after being supplanted for the Week 2 start. The Colts stuck with Tolzien as their starter throughout the offseason and through camp and the preseason, but after throwing two pick sixes Week 1 against the Rams, they decided to give Brissett a shot, and Tolzien wouldn't see the field the rest of the season.

The Colts on Dec. 27 also signed quarterback Brad Kaaya to the 53-man roster off the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Kaaya — 6-4, 215 pounds — has spent time on the Lions' active roster and practice squad as well as the Carolina Panthers' active roster for the first six weeks of the 2017 season. He has not seen game action since originally being selected by the Lions in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Rookie Phillip Walker, meanwhile, spent the entire 2017 season on the Colts' practice squad. In four preseason games in Indy, Walker completed 17-of-39 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and one interception apiece.Number to remember