2017 Colts Review: Defensive Linemen

INDIANAPOLIS —While the Indianapolis Colts' defense faced its issues throughout the 2017 season, its defensive line, for the most part, remained sturdy and, sometimes, downright stingy — especially against the run.

The prime example came in Week 12, when the Tennessee Titans visited Lucas OIl Stadium. Controlling the line of scrimmage, the Colts' defense held the potent Titans' rushing attack to just nine net rushing yards in the first half of play. It was the lowest total for Tennessee in 2017, and the lowest first-half total for a Colts opponent dating back to Oct. 7, 2007, when they held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to six net rushing yards in the first two quarters.

There was more give during the second half of that Titans game, however, as Tennessee gained 83 yards on the ground in the final two quarters, including a one-yard touchdown run by DeMarco Murray that proved to be the deciding score with about six minutes left in the game. After dominating the first half, the Indianapolis defense wasn't able to keep up that pace and yielded 14 second-half points in its 20-16 loss, as closing out games continues to be the team's Achilles heel all year long.

Here's a review of the play of the Colts' defensive linemen in 2017:

Veteran anchors

Al Woods, at nose tackle, and Johnathan Hankins, at defensive tackle, combined to start 15 of the team's 16 games in their first years with the team in 2017 (Hankins Missed Week 17 due to an ankle injury).

The pair ranked as the third and fourth most impactful players according to Pro Football Focus, with Hankins earning a grade of 85 and Woods grading out at 84.1.

On the year, Hankins had 44 tackles (four for a loss) with two sacks, three passes defensed and five quarterback hits. Woods also had 44 tackles (five for a loss) and added one sack and two quarterback hits.