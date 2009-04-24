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WIN SEASON TIX WITH MYCOLTS.NET

MyColts.net is giving you the chance to win Colts Season Tickets. All you have to do is join the Colts online community, MyColts.net

Apr 24, 2009 at 03:11 PM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

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Join the MyColts community. You'll have fun. And you could win season tickets.

There's something special about owning season tickets.

When you own season tickets you get to go to every home game. You get to build traditions, and make new friends in the tailgate lots and in your seating section. (Click here to Enter to Win Season Tickets )

And you get to brag.

When friends ask if you're going to the game on Sunday, you can say proudly, "yes of course. I am a season ticket holder!"

But thanks to the Colts success over the last 10 years, season tickets have become hard to get. Scratch that. Impossible to get. In fact, Lucas Oil Stadium is sold out and there is a 20,000 person waiting list for season tickets.

But now anyone reading these words has a chance to win a pair of tickets to each game this season. All you have to do is join the Colts online community, MyColts.net

What is mycolts.net?

MyColts.net is a community of Colts fans. Unlike traditional communities, this community exists online, but it is every bit as real as any offline community. Fans on mycolts are doing all kinds of great stuff. They're making new friends. They're expressing their opinons. They're winning cool prizes. But most of all they are getting closer to the team.

One Colts fan put it best when he said, "MyColts.net is the place I go when all my normal friends get tired of talking about the Colts."

Wherever you live in the world, you can always connect with other Colts fans through your computer, any time you want. And you can use MyColts.net to find other Colts fans who live in your area, so that you can get together face to face for Colts games, even if it's only on TV.

To kick off the 2009 season in style, MyColts.net is giving away a pair of tickets for the 2009 season. One winner will be selected from among all registered members of MyColts.net. To register for your chance to win tickets for this upcoming season, all you need to do is join MyColts.net.

If you are already a member of MyColts.net, then you don't have to do anything. You are already registered. But keep in mind, the more you visit the site the better your chance to win. So if you haven't logged into MyColts.net in a while, do it today.

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