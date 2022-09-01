Colts Mailbag: Additions At Wide Receiver, Sam Ehlinger, Rodrigo Blankenship And More

JJ Stankevitz: You're not wrong that Ehlinger tore up mostly second/third/fourth-string defenses during the preseason – but you play the competition in front of you and, as head coach Frank Reich said: "It's hard to imagine having a better preseason than he's had."

But Ehlinger didn't earn his spot on the 53-man roster only because he went 24 of 29 for 289 yards with five total touchdowns and a passer rating of 147.8 in three preseason games. The Colts gave him a list of things to work on after his rookie season ended, and he attacked those – like improving his arm strength with quarterback guru Tom House – in a way that impressed coaches and front office staff. His knowledge of Reich's offense is deep and thorough, too, to the point that he helped get backup Nick Foles up to speed after the former Super Bowl MVP signed with the Colts in the spring.

"I mean you can get better, you can get more accurate. Sam has certainly done that," Reich said. "... But what I'm really more impressed at is how hard he is working on his body, on his delivery, on his upper body, his mechanics. And it was really all self-imposed. I mean he really, I just think, left last year saying, 'I'm going to figure out how to get better in every way.' ... He deserves all the credit in what he's done to improve physically in that way. Really excited for him and what he's done this preseason."