Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Who's In
- Matt Ryan (acquired in trade with Atlanta Falcons)
- Nick Foles (signed as free agent)
- Jack Coan (signed as undrafted free agent)
The Colts traded a third round pick (No. 83 overall) to the Falcons to acquire Ryan, who brings 14 years of starting experience to Indianapolis. As Ryan began thinking about his future beyond Atlanta – where he had spent every year of his career – he turned his focus toward the Colts thanks in large part to the kind of coach and person Frank Reich is.
While Ryan didn't have an existing relationship with Reich, Foles did – he and Reich teamed up to win Super Bowl LII, with Reich the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator and Foles the game's MVP. Foles adds a veteran presence – and a proven history of success as a backup – behind Ryan.
Coan signed as an undrafted free agent after finishing a college career that saw him start for Wisconsin (2019) and Notre Dame (2021).
Who's Out
- Carson Wentz (traded to Washington Commanders)
The Colts in March swapped 2022 second-round picks with Washington and acquired a 2022 third-round pick plus a 2023 conditional third-round pick in exchange for Wentz.
Who's Back
- Sam Ehlinger (second year)
Ehlinger, a 2021 sixth-round pick, appeared in three games as a rookie and did not attempt a pass.
What To Watch For
Ryan impressed just about everyone on 56th Street during the Colts' offseason program with his professionalism, attention to detail, leadership and physical skills – which did not look at all diminished as he turned 37 in mid-May. Anyone who might doubt Ryan's skillset in his late 30's should head over to Grand Park and watch the 2016 NFL MVP zip some throws into tight windows or drop accurate downfield passes into his receivers' hands. You'll come away thinking differently.
Statistically Speaking
Again, for the "what does Matt Ryan have left in the tank?" crowd:
They Said It
"Pretty similar to almost every year now as you get accustomed to a new quarterback (laughs). I would say this one is more similar to the year we had Philip (Rivers) coming in – a guy that's been accomplished that has been playing for a long time (and) has had a lot of success. A lot of it is this is kind of the offense that we run here. A lot of the concepts are stuff that's he's ran himself and then just tailoring it to him because we watched a lot of his film once we did sign him and try to get a feel for what he likes and what he's good at and then kind of emphasize. A lot of times we have those concepts in our offense, we might not emphasize it. We showed him those. Last week when he came in, he kind of brought some ideas as well of some things that he's done over the years that we kind of want to add. It's our opportunity to grow and obviously learn from him as well." – Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on adapting the Colts' offense to another new starting QB
