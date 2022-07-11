Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

The Colts will open training camp at Grand Park later this month with three new quarterbacks, including former NFL and Super Bowl MVPs. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' quarterbacks ahead of the start of training camp on July 27. 

Jul 11, 2022 at 09:00 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Who's In

  • Matt Ryan (acquired in trade with Atlanta Falcons)
  • Nick Foles (signed as free agent)
  • Jack Coan (signed as undrafted free agent)

The Colts traded a third round pick (No. 83 overall) to the Falcons to acquire Ryan, who brings 14 years of starting experience to Indianapolis. As Ryan began thinking about his future beyond Atlanta – where he had spent every year of his career – he turned his focus toward the Colts thanks in large part to the kind of coach and person Frank Reich is.

While Ryan didn't have an existing relationship with Reich, Foles did – he and Reich teamed up to win Super Bowl LII, with Reich the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator and Foles the game's MVP. Foles adds a veteran presence – and a proven history of success as a backup – behind Ryan.

Coan signed as an undrafted free agent after finishing a college career that saw him start for Wisconsin (2019) and Notre Dame (2021).

Who's Out

  • Carson Wentz (traded to Washington Commanders)

The Colts in March swapped 2022 second-round picks with Washington and acquired a 2022 third-round pick plus a 2023 conditional third-round pick in exchange for Wentz.

Who's Back

  • Sam Ehlinger (second year)

Ehlinger, a 2021 sixth-round pick, appeared in three games as a rookie and did not attempt a pass.

What To Watch For

Ryan impressed just about everyone on 56th Street during the Colts' offseason program with his professionalism, attention to detail, leadership and physical skills – which did not look at all diminished as he turned 37 in mid-May. Anyone who might doubt Ryan's skillset in his late 30's should head over to Grand Park and watch the 2016 NFL MVP zip some throws into tight windows or drop accurate downfield passes into his receivers' hands. You'll come away thinking differently.

Training Camp Information

The Colts will return to Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield for training camp in 2022. Click here for a full schedule of practices open to fans. Free tickets will be required to attend, which can be obtained here. For more information on Colts 2022 Training Camp Presented By Koorsen Fire & Security, click here.

Statistically Speaking

Again, for the "what does Matt Ryan have left in the tank?" crowd:

Links To The Past

Catch up on stories from earlier this year about the QBs on Colts.com:

They Said It

"Pretty similar to almost every year now as you get accustomed to a new quarterback (laughs). I would say this one is more similar to the year we had Philip (Rivers) coming in – a guy that's been accomplished that has been playing for a long time (and) has had a lot of success. A lot of it is this is kind of the offense that we run here. A lot of the concepts are stuff that's he's ran himself and then just tailoring it to him because we watched a lot of his film once we did sign him and try to get a feel for what he likes and what he's good at and then kind of emphasize. A lot of times we have those concepts in our offense, we might not emphasize it. We showed him those. Last week when he came in, he kind of brought some ideas as well of some things that he's done over the years that we kind of want to add. It's our opportunity to grow and obviously learn from him as well." – Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on adapting the Colts' offense to another new starting QB

Phase 3 - Minicamp - 2022

View photos from the practice field as the Colts continued minicamp workouts.

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
1 / 72

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
2 / 72

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
26 S Rodney McLeod
3 / 72

26 S Rodney McLeod

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #46 LS Luke Rhodes
4 / 72

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
5 / 72

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #63 G Danny Pinter, #60 G Josh Seltzner
6 / 72

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #63 G Danny Pinter, #60 G Josh Seltzner

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
7 / 72

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
73 OT Dennis Kelly, #9 QB Nick Foles
8 / 72

73 OT Dennis Kelly, #9 QB Nick Foles

© Indianapolis Colts
6 K Jake Verity
9 / 72

6 K Jake Verity

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris
10 / 72

12 WR DeMichael Harris

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
11 / 72

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
30 RB Phillip Lindsay
12 / 72

30 RB Phillip Lindsay

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
13 / 72

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
14 / 72

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
15 / 72

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
16 / 72

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
17 / 72

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
18 / 72

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
73 DE Scott Patchan
19 / 72

73 DE Scott Patchan

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
20 / 72

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
76 DE Brian Cox Jr.
21 / 72

76 DE Brian Cox Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Chris Williams
22 / 72

95 DT Chris Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Kameron Cline
23 / 72

92 DE Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
68 McKinley Williams III
24 / 72

68 McKinley Williams III

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Kameron Cline
25 / 72

92 DE Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
65 DE Derick Roberson
26 / 72

65 DE Derick Roberson

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore, #1 WR Parris Campbell
27 / 72

5 CB Stephon Gilmore, #1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
28 / 72

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #10 WR Dezmon Patmon
29 / 72

1 WR Parris Campbell, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
30 / 72

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, #9 QB Nick Foles
31 / 72

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, #9 QB Nick Foles

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
32 / 72

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
33 / 72

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
34 / 72

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
48 LB James Skalski
35 / 72

48 LB James Skalski

© Indianapolis Colts
86 WR Samson Nacua, #47 CB Anthony Chesley
36 / 72

86 WR Samson Nacua, #47 CB Anthony Chesley

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
37 / 72

1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Drew Ogletree
38 / 72

85 TE Drew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods
39 / 72

80 TE Jelani Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries
40 / 72

75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
41 / 72

Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell, #14 WR Alec Pierce
42 / 72

1 WR Parris Campbell, #14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell, #47 CB Anthony Chesley
43 / 72

1 WR Parris Campbell, #47 CB Anthony Chesley

© Indianapolis Colts
60 G Josh Seltzner
44 / 72

60 G Josh Seltzner

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
45 / 72

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
46 / 72

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
47 / 72

1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
48 / 72

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
49 / 72

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady, #2 QB Matt Ryan, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
50 / 72

Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady, #2 QB Matt Ryan, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
20 S Nick Cross, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #57 LB JoJo Domann
51 / 72

20 S Nick Cross, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
52 / 72

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
53 / 72

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
54 / 72

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
55 / 72

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown, #32 S Julian Blackmon
56 / 72

38 CB Tony Brown, #32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
31 DB Brandon Facyson
57 / 72

31 DB Brandon Facyson

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
58 / 72

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
59 / 72

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
84 WR Michael Young Jr.
60 / 72

84 WR Michael Young Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
61 / 72

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
62 / 72

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
63 / 72

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
64 / 72

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #9 QB Nick Foles, Scott Milanovich Quarterbacks, Parks Frazier Pass Game Specialist/Assistant Quarterbacks
65 / 72

4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #9 QB Nick Foles, Scott Milanovich Quarterbacks, Parks Frazier Pass Game Specialist/Assistant Quarterbacks

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #14 WR Alec Pierce
66 / 72

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #14 WR Alec Pierce
67 / 72

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
68 / 72

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
31 DB Brandon Facyson
69 / 72

31 DB Brandon Facyson

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
70 / 72

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
84 WR Michael Young Jr.
71 / 72

84 WR Michael Young Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
47 CB Anthony Chesley
72 / 72

47 CB Anthony Chesley

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor will look to build on his record-setting 2021 season while Nyheim Hines should be a player to watch when the Colts open training camp at Grand Park later this month. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' running backs ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Special Teams: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts brought in former Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro to push Rodrigo Blankenship, who's coming off a record-breaking rookie season in Indianapolis. Here's everything you need to know about the Colts' specialists heading into training camp.

news

Safeties: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts' safety pairing of Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon returns in 2021, as does 2020 special teams All-Pro George Odum. Here's everything you need to know about the Colts' safeties ahead of training camp.

news

Cornerbacks: 2021 Position Preview

Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II are back while there should be an intriguing competition at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know about the Colts' cornerbacks heading into training camp.

news

Linebackers: 2021 Position Preview

Darius Leonard aims to continue his historic pace in Year 4 while Bobby Okereke will look to build on a strong finish to 2020. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' linebacking corps heading into training camp.

news

Defensive Line: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts bolstered their defensive line in free agency and the NFL Draft, adding talent and depth to a group headlined by 2020 All-Pro DeForest Buckner. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' defensive line ahead of the start of training camp later this month.

news

Offensive Line: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts return four of their five starters from the last three seasons and will look to former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to step in for Anthony Castonzo at left tackle.

news

Tight Ends: 2021 Position Preview

Jack Doyle returns for his ninth year, while Mo Alie-Cox will look to build on an impressive season and Kylen Granson brings intriguing upside to the Colts' offense. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' tight ends ahead of training camp.

news

Wide Receivers: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts will make history in 2021 if T.Y. Hilton has 640 or more receiving yards; Hilton will be joined by an ascending, intriguing group of wideouts when training camp begins at Grand Park in late July.

news

Running Backs: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts will roll out one of the NFL's deepest running back groups when they take the field for training camp. Here's everything you need to know about the running backs the Colts will bring to Grand Park later this month.

news

Quarterbacks: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts will open training camp at Grand Park later this month with a new starting quarterback and an intriguing competition between Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' quarterbacks ahead of training camp 2021.

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Our Home Opener vs Kansas City and Monday Night Football vs Pittsburgh are officially SOLD OUT! Limited single game tickets are available for remaining home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Find Tickets
Advertising