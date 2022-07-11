Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

"Pretty similar to almost every year now as you get accustomed to a new quarterback (laughs). I would say this one is more similar to the year we had Philip (Rivers) coming in – a guy that's been accomplished that has been playing for a long time (and) has had a lot of success. A lot of it is this is kind of the offense that we run here. A lot of the concepts are stuff that's he's ran himself and then just tailoring it to him because we watched a lot of his film once we did sign him and try to get a feel for what he likes and what he's good at and then kind of emphasize. A lot of times we have those concepts in our offense, we might not emphasize it. We showed him those. Last week when he came in, he kind of brought some ideas as well of some things that he's done over the years that we kind of want to add. It's our opportunity to grow and obviously learn from him as well." – Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on adapting the Colts' offense to another new starting QB