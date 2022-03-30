Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay On How Hiring Reggie Wayne And Trading For Matt Ryan Fit 'All Chips In' Mentality

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay discussed a wide range of topics in a sit-down interview with Colts.com Tuesday in Palm Beach during the NFL Annual Meeting. 

Mar 30, 2022 at 12:16 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay on Tuesday explained what he meant by "all chips in," a line he emphasized in a social media video earlier this offseason.

"It shouldn't be confused with what it means," Irsay said during the NFL Annual Meeting at The Breakers in Palm Beach. "What it means is it's an emotional, a mental commitment to excellence and greatness by anyone who's in the circle, coaches and players competitively. That's what it means. It's an attitude.

"I mean, Ronnie Lott, Ray Lewis, Walter Payton — those are all chip in guys. They played like that."

In Matt Ryan, Irsay feels like the Colts were able to acquire a quarterback who fits with the mentality he expects to see his team take on in 2022 and through the rest of the decade.

"That's what it's about," Irsay said. "Not everyone has that. The Peyton Mannings, the Tom Bradys, the Matt Ryans — I mean, these guys would've been Navy SEALs, they would've been astronauts if they weren't doing what they're doing. They're special guys.

"And of course they're given a special talent in they're 6-5 and 230 pounds or whatever, but put that aside, it takes way more than that. And they all have, as the movie says, all the right stuff. And you're looking for that guy and you have to have him at quarterback because it affects your whole roster in terms of leadership and everything else."

Catch up all the news from this week's NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach on the latest episode of the Colts Official Podcast by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network and downloading the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your pods.

Irsay saw what that "all chips in" mentality can do for a team back in the 2000's, when he rattled off guys like Robert Mathis, Dwight Freeney and Edgerrin James possessing that approach. But another guy who did is back on 56th Street now: Reggie Wayne, who the Colts hired earlier this year as wide receivers coach.

"I guy like Reggie Wayne brings so much — I mean, trust me, I've watched games with him," Irsay said. "He's so smart. Incredible vision and understanding of the game. Incredible. And also his work ethic, his expectation, how he understands the mental and the physical toughness, what it takes — I mean, he brings all those components to a young man that comes into us who might be 21 years old, and now he's got Reggie Wayne there to say, let me help you get your game up to where mine was.

"And so boy, he has an outstanding chance to make a big difference for us because that's how you have the great success. It's not one thing. Of course, when we had the great successes of the 2000s and Peyton Manning — of course Peyton Manning — but many other things had to be right. I mean Peyton Manning, he was completely right. In 2001 we only one six games, you know? I mean it takes a lot and key coaches that can inspire and lead and also have great knowledge of the game like Reggie has. It's a tremendous addition." 

Fans in Indianapolis, of course, already love and appreciate Wayne – he's a should-be Hall-of-Famer who won a Super Bowl and has his name in the Colts' Ring of Honor. But with that similar mentality, Irsay believes Colts fans will quickly warm to Ryan as he quarterbacks the team in 2022 and beyond.

"I feel really excited about this football team," Irsay said. "I believe we can win a world championship, there's no doubt in my mind. And I have big belief in Matt Ryan.

"And I'm not being out on some limb or some seer trying to say that because of course you have big belief in Matt Ryan because he's Matt Ryan, you know what he's done, you know the history that he's had in the game, he's just 36 turning 37. And that's just fine at that position, coming in for a couple of years at least.

"And he keeps himself in great shape and he couldn't be more excited. What people forget too is that move just regenerates him and rejuvenates him. Matt's so excited about being in Indianapolis and he understands the great legacy at quarterback from (Johnny) Unitas to Bert Jones to Jim Harbaugh to Peyton, Andrew (Luck) and so he couldn't be more excited. And I know our fans are gonna love him."

Related Content

news

Colts NFL Annual Meeting Notebook: What's Next At Wide Receiver And Tight End, Plans For Nyheim Hines And Excitement For Yannick Ngakoue

Over the last few days in Palm Beach, we learned plenty about the direction the Colts may take in 2022, both in the short and long term. 
news

NFL Approves Colts, Eagles' Proposal To Change Possession Rules For Postseason Overtime

Each team participating in overtime in a playoff game will be allowed to possess the ball after NFL owners approved the joint rule change proposal by the Colts and Eagles. 
news

Colts To Induct Tarik Glenn Into Ring Of Honor In 2022

Glenn, the No. 19 overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, started 154 games and made three Pro Bowls over his 10 years with the Colts. 
news

Why Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Is 'Super Excited' About Matt Ryan

Reich mentioned Ryan's accuracy and history of game-winning drives when discussing his new quarterback on Monday. 
news

Colts Hire John Fox As Senior Defensive Assistant

Fox brings four decades of coaching experience to the Colts' coaching staff. 
news

Why Second Contract 'Means Everything' To These Colts Players

Mo-Alie Cox, Brandon Facyson, Zaire Franklin, Tyquan Lewis and Matt Pryor all had the odds of making it to Year 5 in the NFL stacked against them at one point in their careers. This month, though, all five signed second contracts that will give them the opportunity to continue their careers in Indianapolis – and they all talked about what that meant to them. 
news

Women's History Month Spotlight: Colts Communications Coordinator Pam Humphrey 

Humphrey has worked for the Colts for three and a half decades and has had a role in – and front-row seat to – the organization's growth in Indianapolis. 
news

Top Takeaways: Matt Ryan's Introduction In Indianapolis, His Fit With The Colts And Impressions Of Frank Reich, Jonathan Taylor

The Colts introduced Matt Ryan as their new starting quarterback on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Here's everything we learned about why Ryan wound up with the Colts, how he fits in Frank Reich's offense, who he is as a player and what might be next for his new team in the coming weeks. 
news

TUNE IN: Matt Ryan Introductory Press Conference @ 3 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Colts Facebook and Twitter
news

Why Yannick Ngakoue Sees Himself Flourishing With Colts – And In Reunion With Gus Bradley

Ngakoue had 10 sacks with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and is one of three players to have eight or more sacks in each of the last six seasons. 
news

Colts Have 7 Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Here's a look at what picks the Colts have in the 2022 NFL Draft after the NFL awarded compensatory selections and the team completed its trades with the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising