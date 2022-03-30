Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay On How Hiring Reggie Wayne And Trading For Matt Ryan Fit 'All Chips In' Mentality

Irsay saw what that "all chips in" mentality can do for a team back in the 2000's, when he rattled off guys like Robert Mathis, Dwight Freeney and Edgerrin James possessing that approach. But another guy who did is back on 56th Street now: Reggie Wayne, who the Colts hired earlier this year as wide receivers coach.

"I guy like Reggie Wayne brings so much — I mean, trust me, I've watched games with him," Irsay said. "He's so smart. Incredible vision and understanding of the game. Incredible. And also his work ethic, his expectation, how he understands the mental and the physical toughness, what it takes — I mean, he brings all those components to a young man that comes into us who might be 21 years old, and now he's got Reggie Wayne there to say, let me help you get your game up to where mine was.

"And so boy, he has an outstanding chance to make a big difference for us because that's how you have the great success. It's not one thing. Of course, when we had the great successes of the 2000s and Peyton Manning — of course Peyton Manning — but many other things had to be right. I mean Peyton Manning, he was completely right. In 2001 we only one six games, you know? I mean it takes a lot and key coaches that can inspire and lead and also have great knowledge of the game like Reggie has. It's a tremendous addition."

Fans in Indianapolis, of course, already love and appreciate Wayne – he's a should-be Hall-of-Famer who won a Super Bowl and has his name in the Colts' Ring of Honor. But with that similar mentality, Irsay believes Colts fans will quickly warm to Ryan as he quarterbacks the team in 2022 and beyond.

"I feel really excited about this football team," Irsay said. "I believe we can win a world championship, there's no doubt in my mind. And I have big belief in Matt Ryan.

"And I'm not being out on some limb or some seer trying to say that because of course you have big belief in Matt Ryan because he's Matt Ryan, you know what he's done, you know the history that he's had in the game, he's just 36 turning 37. And that's just fine at that position, coming in for a couple of years at least.