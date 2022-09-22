Colts Mailbag

Presented by

Colts Mailbag: Shaquille Leonard's Status, Slowing Down Patrick Mahomes, Changes On Offense vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 3 with questions on Shaquille Leonard, Patrick Mahomes, Isaiah Rodgers, Michael Pittman Jr. and what Frank Reich can do to get his offense going again on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Sep 22, 2022 at 02:07 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts_MailBag 1920x1080

The Colts Mailbag is back! Colts.com readers can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Mailbag series.

Missed out this week? Not a problem — you can submit your question(s) for next time by clicking here, or by taking part in the Colts.com Forums. You can also send your questions to @JJStankevitz on Twitter.

Let's get after this week's questions:

Anival Ramirez, Fort Wayne, Ind.: Long time fan who finally got season tickets. As a fan that loss to the Jags was like a slap to the face. Watching that game we didn't really allow any explosive plays, with the exception of the run. The Jags dinked and dunked us for what seemed the entire first half. Personally it feels like Leonard's energy is missing in the defense.

Is Leonard the only one who can pump some life into this defense, do we need to find some additional leaders at D?

If Leonard plays, my gut says we win week 3. Put that on the record.

Believe in the Blue!

JJ Stankevitz: First up, the Colts can win even if Leonard doesn't play on Sunday. Guess who didn't play the last time the Colts faced the Chiefs? Shaquille Leonard. The Colts won, 19-13, in Week 5 of the 2019 season.

We'll find out Friday what Leonard's status for Sunday's game will be (if there's no designation, he'll play; he could otherwise be questionable, doubtful or out). And if he does play, his ability to create takeaways – he's the only player in NFL history to have eight or more forced fumbles and four or more interceptions in a single season – can swiftly end drives and give the Colts momentum.

But the energy part of not having Leonard the first two weeks is something defensive coordinator Gus Bradley addressed this week.

"What comes first, does the energy come and then you play faster, or you play fast, and the energy comes? That's always the million-dollar question," Bradley said. "We have a spirited group on defense, and I think the whole objective is to ensure that we play fast and right now, we're thinking a little bit too much out there and when you're thinking, it's hard to show that emotion consistently. We have to do a good job with our staff and presenting it to the defense in order to get where they're playing with great freedom."

As for the dink and dunk – that's real, and is a challenge for the Colts to defend going forward. In Week 1, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills had the second-lowest average time to throw (2.28 seconds); in Week 2, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the fifth-lowest average time to throw (2.31 seconds).

Entering Week 3, Mahomes has the sixth-lowest average time to throw (2.52 seconds) in the NFL. While he possesses a remarkable ability to extend plays, he mostly gets the ball out quick – so the Colts' defense will need to find ways to get off the field and avoid the 10+ play drives Jacksonville had success putting together in Week 2.

"It's never an excuse. We just heard it, teams are doing a lot of quick game," Bradley said. "I think in the first game and the second game combined, one of the quickest releases that has been in the league thus far with the quarterbacks. The ability to play tighter coverage and get the quarterback to hitch it some.

"I think we all think that tighter coverage means man and that is a good point, but you try to confuse the quarterback, make him hitch to where you have time for the rush to get there. Whether it's tighter coverage through man, tighter coverage in zone where we recognize formations and we use the right techniques and then change up the looks."

Colts Practice: September 21, 2022

The Colts return to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center practice fields preparing for the home opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Practice_Photo_Gallery_0921
1 / 84
46 LS Luke Rhodes
2 / 84

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin
3 / 84

7 K Chase McLaughlin

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard
4 / 84

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
5 / 84

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
6 / 84

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
7 / 84

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
8 / 84

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
9 / 84

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
42 CB Marcel Dabo
10 / 84

42 CB Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
11 / 84

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
12 / 84

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods
13 / 84

80 TE Jelani Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
14 / 84

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
15 / 84

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
16 / 84

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
17 / 84

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin
18 / 84

7 K Chase McLaughlin

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
19 / 84

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
20 / 84

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
21 / 84

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
22 / 84

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
23 / 84

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
24 / 84

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
33 CB Dallis Flowers
25 / 84

33 CB Dallis Flowers

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
26 / 84

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
26 S Rodney McLeod
27 / 84

26 S Rodney McLeod

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
28 / 84

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
29 / 84

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard
30 / 84

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
31 / 84

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
32 / 84

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
33 / 84

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
34 / 84

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
35 / 84

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
36 / 84

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
37 / 84

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
38 / 84

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
50 LB Segun Olubi
39 / 84

50 LB Segun Olubi

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr., #23 CB Kenny Moore II
40 / 84

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr., #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
41 / 84

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
42 / 84

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown
43 / 84

38 CB Tony Brown

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods
44 / 84

80 TE Jelani Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Dezmon Patmon
45 / 84

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
46 / 84

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
47 / 84

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
48 / 84

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
49 / 84

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
50 / 84

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
51 / 84

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods
52 / 84

80 TE Jelani Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
53 / 84

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
54 / 84

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
55 / 84

Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
56 / 84

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
57 / 84

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #73 OT Dennis Kelly
58 / 84

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #73 OT Dennis Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
59 / 84

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #76 OT Luke Tenuta
60 / 84

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #76 OT Luke Tenuta

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor, #91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
61 / 84

69 T Matt Pryor, #91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
62 / 84

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Kameron Cline, #76 OT Luke Tenuta
63 / 84

92 DE Kameron Cline, #76 OT Luke Tenuta

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson, #62 C Wesley French
64 / 84

93 DT Eric Johnson, #62 C Wesley French

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #99 DT DeForest Buckner
65 / 84

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
66 / 84

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
67 / 84

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
68 / 84

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
69 / 84

1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
70 / 84

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
30 RB Philip Lindsey
71 / 84

30 RB Philip Lindsey

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
72 / 84

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
73 / 84

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Byron Cowart
74 / 84

96 DT Byron Cowart

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
75 / 84

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
76 / 84

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
77 / 84

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue, #76 OT Luke Tenuta
78 / 84

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue, #76 OT Luke Tenuta

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
79 / 84

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
80 / 84

75 G Will Fries, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
81 / 84

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
82 / 84

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach
83 / 84

Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Chris Williams, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
84 / 84

95 DT Chris Williams, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kyle Gullett, Lexington, Ky.: Two-fold question:

How close to 100% do you expect Michael Pittman to be for the game?

If he is still a bit hobbled (or even if he isn't), should we expect to see Nyheim Hines lining up out wide more often to get more involved in the passing game?

JJ Stankevitz: Pittman was limited in Wednesday's practice with the quad injury that held him out of Week 2. Reich sounded optimistic about Pittman's chances of playing against the Chiefs, but like with Leonard, we'll see on Friday's final practice report what his game designation is (none/questionable/doubtful/out).

Here's what Reich said Monday about Hines, who had two catches on three targets on the Colts' first drive and finished five targets, four catches, 37 yards and one rushing attempt for no yards.

"There were a lot of moving parts at the end of last week," Reich said. "Just think about it this way, okay, it was Wednesday and it was Thursday, and I was thinking that Alec (Pierce) and Pittman Jr. were both playing at that point. It wasn't for sure by any stretch, but, I mean – we weren't scrambling. This is par for the course, all coaches have gone through this. We find out Friday that Alec's not playing and then Saturday, Pitt's not playing.

"So, it would be harder to adjust Nyheim to that at the end of the week. It would just be easier to adjust the receivers. We're always looking for ways to get Nyheim the ball. I think we've tried to do that a little bit. He didn't get a ton of plays yesterday, as you guys have already noted but when he was in there, we were trying to get him the ball."

That the Colts had fewer than 50 offensive plays on Sunday also impacted their efforts to get Hines involved.

"In our first 15 scripted (plays), he was really scheduled to kind of get involved quite a bit," Reich said. "Obviously, we only had (48) total plays which is on the low side, or maybe in the high 40s that were kind of relevant plays. You're trying to get him involved. As you saw, we opened up with him, tried to throw a screen to him early. We had another play in that first drive that he got targeted that didn't come up quite the way we wanted it to come up.

"So really in the first 15 plays, I think we tried to scheme him up three, four, five times. From there – obviously, we're going to focus on JT (Jonathan Taylor). He's always going to be the focus. When you get down to 50 or in the high 40s (for) plays, it's just going to limit everybody as far as snap counts."

Sara Robinette, North Vernon, Ind.: I have been a huge Colts fan for 20 years or more. I am wondering how the players keep their spirits up for game day especially with the rough start to the season?

JJ Stankevitz: One thing this Colts team, collectively, feels they're good at is moving on from a bad loss. This team is certainly not satisfied with how they've played early in the season, but they've also learned from experience to not keep picking at the scab of one rough loss or a couple disappointing games.

"We got shut out last weekend, we're 0-1-1, and that doesn't matter. This week, we're 0-0," running back Nyheim Hines said. "That's one thing we've been great at since we've been here is just flushing out that last week, be the best at getting better and going 1-0 every week."

So the Colts, this week, are leaning on their confidence in the work they put in from April through August as well as their experience digging out of early-season holes. A bunch of guys on this team were part of that 2018 squad that started 1-5 and made the playoffs; in 2020, the Colts lost their season opener to the Jaguars and made the playoffs; in 2021, an 0-3 start didn't keep the Colts from competing for a playoff spot.

Reich this week said the gap between where the Colts are and where they want to be isn't that far, and that message has resonated inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center – even if, understandably, it doesn't look like that away from 56th Street.

"On the outside it does feel like an ocean. There's no question about that," Reich said. "But experience tells me what I said is true. Does it always happen right away, right when you want it to? Hey, we're not that far and all of a sudden, boom, oh this is the week we're going to catch on fire. I don't know. We're going to find out. I mean, we're going to find out. We're playing a good football team. I hope this is the week.

"But I've just seen it too many times. I've experienced it personally. I've been on teams, I've watched other teams, watch other sports, it happens all the time. This is just the experience. It's not that big of a gap.

"Secondly, what makes me feel that, is just the belief in our guys. It's just the belief in our guys that when things don't go right, we should be questioned, we should be criticized. There should be what's happening, but inside it's different. Inside, it's different. And it should be different inside. Everybody is doing their job. Everybody is doing their job and it's going the way it normally would go as far as all the dynamics. We just have to play better football. We've got to coach better, we've got to play better and things will take care of themselves."

Walter Blackburn, New Philadelphia, Ohio: When will Frank Reich pull out the no huddle? He says it's in the tool bag. It may be time to use it with our current offensive production.

JJ Stankevitz: It is, but I get why the Colts didn't use it in Jacksonville – it was hot and humid, and they were down two wide receivers. Asking the offense to go no huddle more than a few plays here and there might've been risky. Look at what happened to the Los Angeles Chargers last week – they went up-tempo on a fourth quarter drive, and Justin Herbert threw a pick-six near the goal line when it looked like tight end Gerald Everett was gassed on a route.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Tying The Texans, Kicker Update, Nick Cross' Debut And More

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 2 with questions on how to feel about Week 1's tie, if Nyheim Hines will be more involved in the offense and what we saw from Nick Cross' NFL debut last weekend in Houston.

news

Colts Mailbag: Gus Bradley's Defense, Alec Pierce's Outlook, Matchup vs. Texans

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 1 with questions on how Gus Bradley's defense will look different from Matt Eberflus' scheme, what we can expect from Alec Pierce as a rookie and a few matchups to watch on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

news

Colts Mailbag: Additions At Wide Receiver, Sam Ehlinger, Rodrigo Blankenship And More

The Colts Mailbag returns with questions on what's next at wide receiver, how Sam Ehlinger earned a spot on the roster and the importance of kickoffs with Rigoberto Sanchez out for the year.

news

Colts Mailbag: Kicking Competition, Impact Of Drew Ogletree's Injury, Plan For Starters In Final Preseason Game

The Colts Mailbag returns with questions on the kicking battle, O-line depth, Gus Bradley's attacking defense and more.

news

Colts Mailbag: Matt Ryan's Up-Tempo Mindset, Depth At Linebacker, Wide Receivers And More

The Colts Mailbag returns with questions about how Matt Ryan is running practice, what the wide receiver picture looks like, Isaiah Rodgers' ascent and depth at linebacker.

news

Colts Mailbag: Training Camp Questions On Wide Receivers, Gus Bradley's Scheme, Jelani Woods And More

The Colts Mailbag returns for a pre-training camp look at a few things to watch for when practice starts at Grand Park on Wednesday at noon.

news

Colts Mailbag: 2022 NFL Draft, Plus Questions On Dayo Odeyingbo And How Matt Ryan Is Building Rapport With Wide Receivers

The Colts Mailbag returns for a post-NFL Draft look at how this year's picks fit on the roster, the team's emphasis on football smarts and character and updates on Dayo Odeyingbo, Julian Blackmon and Matt Ryan.

news

Colts Mailbag: Most Likely AFC Playoffs Wild Card Round Opponent, 2022 NFL Draft, Rock Ya-Sin's Strong Season

Ahead of Sunday's win-and-in regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from who the Colts could play if they get in the playoffs to if using more tempo could help the offense.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising