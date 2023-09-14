Colts Mailbag: Fourth quarter defense, Shane Steichen going for it on 4th down, Anthony Richardson's outlook for Week 2

JJ Stankevitz: Finishing games is certainly an emphasis for the Colts this week, but there were a few mitigating factors when looking at charging the defense with losing a four-point fourth quarter lead.

The Jaguars took over what wound up being their go-ahead possession at the Colts' 48-yard line after a 46-yard punt return by Jacksonville's Jamal Agnew – a play special teams coordinator Brian Mason said should've been downed inside the 10-yard line. The short field played a role in the Jaguars taking the lead, though so did Jacksonville turning a third-and-12 on the Colts' 25-yard line into a first down.

Then after Jacksonville took the lead, Richardson was intercepted at the Colts' 44-yard line; three plays later, running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 26 yards for a touchdown.

While the Colts' defense played well for most of the game – and played with an attacking physicality, too – there were plays that group wanted back toward the end of Week 1.