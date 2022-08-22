Colts Mailbag: Kicking Competition, Impact Of Drew Ogletree's Injury, Plan For Starters In Final Preseason Game

JJ Stankevitz: First of all: It's not a guarantee the Colts won't carry four tight ends on their 53-man roster. They're still evaluating guys like Michael Jacobson and Nikola Kalinic, and could also add a player to that group on waivers or via a trade during final roster cuts next Tuesday and Wednesday (the Colts last year, for example, acquired Pryor in a late-round pick swap with the Philadelphia Eagles; five years ago, they claimed an undrafted free agent cornerback named Kenny Moore II after he was waived by the New England Patriots).

It is a good question, though, because Ogletree had not only played his way on to the 53-man roster, but he played his way into a role with the Colts' offense prior to his season-ending ACL injury. What Ogletree's injury might do, too, is open up a roster spot elsewhere for someone to make the team as a special teams contributor – again, if the Colts don't keep a fourth tight end or add one next week.

One other note here: Reich on Sunday explained how Ogletree's injury may affect third-round tight end Jelani Woods.

"I really don't see his role changing much," Reich said. He and Drew are kind of different cats as far as what they would contribute. Not like, completely different but slightly different players. It might mean that – I would say it would mean this, that Jelani will probably get even more playing time.

"Obviously, Drew was looking like he was going to contribute significantly to our offense in certain ways. Now with him having this injury, it's just going to slightly alter certain things. I think one of those things that will be slightly changed is, it probably means an increase in playtime for Jelani, which I think he's ready for."