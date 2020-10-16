2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Bengals, Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are looking to get back to their winning ways before heading into the bye week.

The Colts (3-2) on Sunday return to the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium, where they are playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1).

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts are coming off a 32-23 road loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, which snapped Indy's three-game win streak. The Browns' offense was red-hot in the first half, especially through the air, but after going into halftime trailing 20-10, the Colts, and especially their defensive and special teams units, were able to claw back into the game. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield had as many second-half interceptions (two) as completions, while rookie Isaiah Rodgers took a third-quarter kickoff 101 yards to the house for a touchdown. But Indy's struggles on offense over the final two quarters — two interceptions, including a pick-six, thrown by quarterback Philip Rivers, as well as an intentional grounding penalty called from the end zone for a safety — would be too much to overcome, and the Browns would ultimately come out victorious to win their fourth straight contest.

The Bengals, meanwhile, struggled mightily last week in their 27-3 loss to the AFC North Division rival Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati would only get on the board with 32 seconds left in the ballgame, thanks to a 38-yard field goal by Randy Bullock — otherwise this game was all Ravens. Baltimore's offense had 24 rushing attempts for 161 yards on the day, an average of 6.7 yards per carry, while its defense was absolutely dominant; the Ravens sacked rookie quarterback Joe Burrow seven times, hit him another eight times, picked off one pass and linebacker Patrick Queen scooped up a Cincinnati fumble and returned it 53 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.