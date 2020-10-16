Update From The Indianapolis Colts Regarding COVID-19 Testing

Earlier this morning, we were informed that four individuals within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The four positive samples were re-tested and have been confirmed negative. After consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league's intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
Mo Alie-Cox, Chaz Green Ruled Out Sunday Against The Bengals; Darius Leonard Doubtful
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tight end Mo Alie-Cox and tackle Chaz Green have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 6
It's time for the Week 6 version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.
Colts Thursday Notebook: Darius Leonard Feels 'Very Close' To Return; Julian Blackmon, Anthony Castonzo Back To Full Participation
The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? Here's today's Colts Notebook.
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Anthony Castonzo Returns To Practice As Colts Begin Bengals Prep
The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
Nick Sirianni On Improved Offensive Line Play, T.Y. Hilton's Production
Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni spoke to local reporters today via video conference. What did he have to say about overall improved offensive line play of late, where wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is in terms of production to this point of the season and much more?
Matt Eberflus On Second-Half Turnaround Against Browns, Containing Mobile QBs, Defending Bengals' Joe Burrow
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus today talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about the turnaround performance by his unit last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the strategy against mobile quarterbacks and more?
Colts Release Week 6 Unofficial Depth Chart For Bengals Matchup
What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back CB Christian Angulo; Release LB Jonas Griffith
The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed cornerback Christian Angulo to the practice squad and released linebacker Jonas Griffith from the practice squad.
Colts To Monitor Injuries To Mo Alie-Cox, Justin Houston
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and defensive end Justin Houston (hip), as well as defensive tackle/end Denico Autry (ankle) and safety Julian Blackmon (groin), will continue to be monitored throughout the week leading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Frank Reich On Starter At Quarterback: 'Philip Is Our Quarterback'
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today in his weekly Monday video conference with local reporters that the team is sticking with Philip Rivers as its starting quarterback moving forward after Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns.