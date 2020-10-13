Colts To Monitor Injuries To Mo Alie-Cox, Justin Houston

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts had a relatively clean game from an injury standpoint on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but the team will still be keeping a close eye on a few players heading into this Sunday's Week 6 home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and defensive end Justin Houston (hip) will be monitored this week; they'll join a list that already included defensive tackle/end Denico Autry (ankle) and safety Julian Blackmon (groin), each of whom briefly exited Sunday's loss to the Browns but were able to return.
As for left tackle Anthony Castonzo (rib) and linebacker Darius Leonard (groin), both of whom missed the Browns game, Reich said it's still too early to make a determination on their respective statuses for the week.
» Alie-Cox played 27 total snaps in Sunday's loss to the Browns, including 21 on offense and six on special teams. He was targeted with one Philip Rivers pass attempt on the day, which was intercepted early in the fourth quarter by Cleveland safety Sheldrick Redwine.
» Houston played 67 percent of the defensive snaps (49 in all) against the Browns, finishing with one tackle. His hit on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield midway through the fourth quarter helped lead to an interception by linebacker Anthony Walker.
» Autry briefly exited the game early in the second quarter and was listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury; he was back on the field later in the period. Autry finished the game with seven tackles (one for a loss); he played 59 total snaps on the day, including 54 on defense and five on special teams.
» Blackmon also exited and then re-entered the game in the second quarter. He finished the game with four total tackles in 67 total snaps on the day, including 64 on defense and three on special teams.