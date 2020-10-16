Mo Alie-Cox, Chaz Green Ruled Out Sunday Against The Bengals; Darius Leonard Doubtful

» Alie-Cox initially appeared on the injury report Wednesday, when he did not participate with a knee issue; he also did not participate in Thursday's practice. The third-year tight end, who has 11 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns on the year, was able to play the entire game last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns; he logged 21 snaps on offense and six on special teams, and was targeted with one pass, which was intercepted. With Alie-Cox unavailable Sunday vs. the Bengals, the team will likely turn to veterans Trey Burton and Jack Doyle to pick up the slack at the tight end position, while undrafted rookie Noah Togiai, who has been inactive the past couple weeks, could also be in line for some more playing time. The Colts also have two tight ends — Farrod Green and Hale Hentges — on their practice squad if needed.