Colts Release Week 6 Unofficial Depth Chart For Bengals Matchup

Notes:

» No changes this week compared to last week.

» With starting linebacker Darius Leonard out with a groin injury, it was Anthony Walker and Bobby Okereke who picked up the slack last Sunday against the Browns. Despite both being on the team's injury report leading up to the game — Walker with an ankle injury and Okereke having thumb surgery earlier in the week — both were able to play 100 percent of the defensive snaps, and both had key second-half interceptions. It was Zaire Franklin who got the reps at the SAM linebacker spot; he finished with 26 defensive snaps and had seven tackles.

» At cornerback, the Colts went with Kenny Moore II and the veteran Xavier Rhodes as the two primary cornerbacks in the base formation, while Rock Ya-Sin came in as the third cornerback in the nickel formation. We'l see if this is a trend moving forward, or whether this was just in the gameplan against the Browns and a guy like Odell Beckham Jr., with whom Rhodes has plenty of familiarity from their previous stops with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

» When Julian Blackmon went down with a groin injury in the second quarter against the Browns, it was veteran Tavon Wilson who came on in relief duty at safety; he finished with nine defensive snaps and had a tackle. Blackmon would return to the game later in the period; he played 64 defensive snaps in all (88 percent) and had four tackles.