Frank Reich On Starter At Quarterback: 'Philip Is Our Quarterback'

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today in his weekly Monday video conference with local reporters that the team is sticking with Philip Rivers as its starting quarterback moving forward after Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Oct 12, 2020 at 10:17 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

101120_ind-cle-rivers-reich-sideline
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich is well aware of the significant swings of emotion that surround a team's starting quarterback throughout any given season.

When the team wins, Reich says the quarterback usually probably gets a little bit too much praise; when the team loses, the QB probably bears the brunt of a little bit too much of the blame. In reality, the truth, as it often does, usually lies somewhere in the middle.

Reich said that's certainly the case at the moment as it pertains to the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback, Philip Rivers, who had two costly second-half interceptions — one of which turning into a pick-six — and was also called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety, in Sunday's 32-23 road loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Asked today in his weekly Monday video conference with local reporters if he's considering making a change at the quarterback position moving forward, Reich didn't hesitate.

"No, no consideration for that," Reich said. "Philip is our quarterback."

Rivers' performance Sunday against the Browns was a little bit of a tale of two halves. In the first half, with the Cleveland offense dominating the time-of-possession battle and limiting the Colts to just three offensive series, Rivers completed 8-of-11 passes for 120 yards.

On Indy's opening drive, he connected with wide receiver Marcus Johnson deep down the field on 3rd and 6 from the Cleveland 48-yard line, gaining 36 yards to the 12. Four plays later, on 4th and 2 from the 4, Jonathan Taylor would jog into the end zone untouched off the left side, giving the Colts an early 7-3 lead.

On the Colts' second offensive drive, Rivers delivered another terrific, well-placed deep ball over the top, this time to receiver Ashton Dulin, which was good for 34 yards to the Cleveland 21. Indy would end up getting a Rodrigo Blankenship 32-yard field goal four plays later to tie the game at 10 at the 10:18 mark of the second quarter.

The second half was a different story, however.

The Colts, who went into halftime trailing by 10, 20-10, were moving the ball a bit on their opening drive of the third quarter, but facing 3rd and 4 from the Indy 47, Rivers felt some pressure off the edge, stepped up into the pocket and fired a pass to his left towards wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. But safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. read it the whole way, picking it off and running it back 47 yards to the end zone for a crushing pick six to put the Browns up 27-10.

At this point of the ballgame, the Colts' defensive and special teams units really started to click. Rookie Isaiah Rodgers took the ensuing kickoff 101 yards to the house for a touchdown; Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, would then tally as many completions (two) as interceptions over the final two quarters, giving the Indianapolis offense every opportunity to get back into the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, however, backed deep into Indianapolis territory, Rivers dropped back in the end zone but launched a deep pass out of bounds to his left after feeling the heat from defensive end Myles Garrett and others; the officials would call intentional grounding on the play, resulting in a safety and two more points for the Browns.

Rivers would then throw his second interception of the half on the Colts' next drive as he tried to force a throw into a tight window to tight end Mo Alie-Cox; an Anthony Walker interception of Mayfield on the ensuing Cleveland drive would limit the damage done there, but the Browns were able to milk more than four minutes off the game clock by that point.

The Colts' offense was unable to find the end zone the rest of the way, and Cleveland would snap Indy's three-game winning streak with its nine-point home victory.

Rivers finished the game completing 21-of-33 pass attempts (63.6 percent) for 243 yards with two interceptions for a QB rating of 60.5. On the year, he's completed 109-of-154 passes (70.8 percent) with four touchdowns to five interceptions; his QB rating is 89.4.

After pouring over the game film on Monday, Reich said "every play gets weighted for what it is." While Rivers didn't have his best performance on Sunday, particularly in the second half, the coaching staff isn't going to overreact and make drastic changes for a team that sits at 3-2 heading into this Sunday's home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Obviously the interception that he threw to start the second half – I mean he told you, it was a bad play, and you're going to have those," Reich said. "I told you that I made a bad call (on the safety). That's the way our players and coaches are, we take responsibility for the bad plays that we have. You throw enough balls in this league – what did I see, he is one of five players in the history of the NFL to have how many completions that he passed this week. I mean you're going to throw some, and that is one that I'm sure he would like to have back.

"You guys know how I feel about quarterback play: the quarterback gets too much credit, too much blame," Reich continued. "That doesn't mean the quarterback has some games that aren't better than others and some games aren't worse than others. That's for each of us to weigh as we see it. We weigh it internally. We look at all the plays. The ones that he made, he did make a number of good plays in the game. Obviously, he made some mistakes. We all made mistakes — coaches and players — in every phase. The quarterback is just going to always get more blame and more credit than he deserves, but he is still held accountable internally for everything that he does just like every other player is. The quarterback is no different than anybody else."

Related Content

news

Colts To Monitor Injuries To Mo Alie-Cox, Justin Houston

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and defensive end Justin Houston (hip), as well as defensive tackle/end Denico Autry (ankle) and safety Julian Blackmon (groin), will continue to be monitored throughout the week leading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Browns (2020, Week 5)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

Browns Steal Back Momentum As Colts See Three-Game Win Streak Snapped

Despite trailing by 17 points early in the third quarter, the Indianapolis Colts clawed their way back into Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Cleveland Browns with flash plays on special teams and defense. But the Browns would steal that momentum right back, snapping Indy's three-game win streak with their 32-23 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Browns 32, Colts 23

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

Colts Can't Keep Up With Browns In 32-23 Loss

The Indianapolis Colts saw their three-game win streak snapped Sunday in their 32-23 road loss to the Cleveland Browns (4-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium. Check out the in-game analysis and highlights from this Week 5 battle in Cleveland.
news

Anthony Walker Active Today Against The Browns

The Indianapolis Colts have some good news just before kickoff of today's Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, as starting linebacker Anthony Walker is officially active for the contest. With fellow starting linebacker Darius Leonard out today, the Colts will need all the firepower they can get against the league's No. 1 rushing attack.
news

#INDvsCLE Inactives List (2020, Week 5)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Browns, Week 5

After closing out the first quarter of the season with three straight wins, the Indianapolis Colts (3-1) travel to take on the red-hot Cleveland Browns (3-1) Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Check out the official game preview.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Browns, Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts today face off against an opportunistic Cleveland Browns defense that leads the league in takeaways, but has certainly given up its fair share of big plays through the air, too. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 5 fantasy preview.
news

How to Watch Colts @ Browns

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 11th (Week 5).
news

Frank Reich Gives His Final Thoughts On Browns Before Week 5 Matchup

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. What did Reich have to say about the challenge going up against the NFL's top rushing attack, neutralizing Myles Garrett off the edge and limiting the mistakes against an opportunistic defense?
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON OCT. 18TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON OCT. 18TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Get Tickets

Advertising