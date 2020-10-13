How To Watch

How to Watch Bengals @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 18th (Week 6).

Oct 13, 2020 at 02:30 PM
Game Center | NFL Game Pass | Colts Mobile App

H﻿eaded to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday? Get complete Gameday Information.

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 30th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 17-12. In their last matchup on Sept. 9, 2018, Indianapolis hosted Cincinnati and lost, 34-23.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
  • Color Analyst: Chris Spielman
  • Sideline: Laura Okmin
  • Game Re-Air: Colts fans can catch the re-air of this Sunday's game against Cincinnati on WTTV4.2 next Wednesday at 8pm presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton
  • Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks

Radio streaming information:

  • Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON OCT. 18TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

