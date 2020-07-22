2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Offensive Linemen

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's offensive linemen.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Anthony Castonzo

» Le'Raven Clark

» Jake Eldrenkamp

» Mark Glowinski

» Ryan Kelly

» Quenton Nelson

» Javon Patterson

» Braden Smith

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» Danny Pinter

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» Andrew Donnal

» Chaz Green

» Brandon Hitner

» Cedrick Lang

» Carter O'Donnell

» Travis Vornkahl

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» Josh Andrews

» Joe Haeg

THE SKINNY:

The Colts in 2020 can boast one of the league's top offensive lines for a third straight season.

The team is returning all five starters up front for a second consecutive year: left tackle Anthony Castonzo, left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, right guard Mark Glowinski and right tackle Braden Smith, all of whom started all 16 games together for Indy in 2019.

Of those players, Castonzo returns for a 10th season in Indy after signing a contract extension this offseason; Nelson in 2019 was named First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the second straight year to begin his career; Kelly last season earned his first Pro Bowl selection; and Smith has been graded by Pro Football Focus as one of the best run-blocking tackles in the league.

Providing depth along the offensive line are tackle/guard Le'Raven Clark, guard Jake Eldrenkamp, center Javon Patterson and 2020 fifth-round pick Danny Pinter, an interior lineman out of Ball State, while the team expects quality competition from a number of players for the remaining spots on the 53-man roster.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

At tackle:

» Can Braden Smith make the leap to elite status in Year 3 at right tackle?

» Who takes over as the backup swing tackle now that Joe Haeg has signed elsewhere in free agency?

» Will Anthony Castonzo finally earn his first Pro Bowl selection?

At guard:

» What else does Quenton Nelson have in store after two historic seasons to begin his NFL career?

» Can the Colts' offense keep up its successful rushing attack behind right guard Mark Glowinski?

» How quickly can Danny Pinter pick up his switch to the interior of the offensive line?

At center:

» Now considered one of the best at his position in the NFL, what's the next step for Ryan Kelly?

» Is Javon Patterson ready to take the backup center reins?

» Who else along the offensive line will be getting center reps during training camp and the preseason?