2020 Colts Burning Questions: Quarterback

Opposing defenses will already have enough to worry about when trying to prepare for this Colts offense in 2020, with Rivers now at quarterback and all the weapons all around him — from Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in the run game, to guys like T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell, Michael Pittman Jr., Jack Doyle and Trey Burton in the pass game. But Reich this offseason hinted at the possibility of even Brissett occasionally coming off the bench from time to time to keep the defense on its toes even more. "Even though he's not going to be the starter, there is nothing saying he still can't play," Reich said when asked about how he'd approach scheming up RPOs this season. "We think Jacoby has some unique gifts in that way. Everybody knows who Jacoby is, he is not Lamar Jackson as far as speed, but Jacoby is tough to bring down. So there are situations on the field and circumstances that we have a lot of trust in Jacoby. … We are wide open. Nick (Sirianni) and I have already been talking about this – about what does it look like if Jacoby plays five plays a game, seven plays a game? We are certainly talking about that, open to that and we will keep all options open. Whatever we have to do to win."