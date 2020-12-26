2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Steelers, Week 16

NOTES AND QUOTES

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

• With one point, he will pass Mike Vanderjagt (125 in 2001) and Adam Vinatieri (125 in 2016) for the seventh-most single-season points in franchise history.

• With four points, he will tie Adam Vinatieri (129 in 2010) for the sixth-most single-season points in franchise history.

• With five points, he will pass Adam Vinatieri (129 in 2010) for the sixth-most single-season points in franchise history.

• With 10 points, he will tie Cary Blanchard (135 in 1996) for the fifth-most single-season points in franchise history.

• With 11 points, he will pass Cary Blanchard (135 in 1996) for the fifth-most single-season points in franchise history.

• With one field goal made, he will tie Raul Allegre (30) for the most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history.

• With two field goals made, he will pass Raul Allegre (30) for the most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

• With two solo tackles, he will reach 200 career solo tackles.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie

• With one defensive or special teams return for a touchdown, he will tie Ray Buchanan and Terrence Wilkins (three) for the most such touchdowns in single-season franchise history.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie, cornerback Kenny Moore, cornerback Xavier Rhodes & safety Khari Willis

• With one interception returned for a touchdown, they will tie numerous players for the second-most interceptions returned for a touchdown (two) in single-season franchise history.

Tight end Jack Doyle

• With two receptions, he will tie Ken Dilger (261) for the fourth-most receptions by a tight end in team history.

• With three receptions, he will pass Ken Dilger (261) for the fourth-most receptions by a tight end in team history.

• With four receptions, he will tie Marcus Pollard (263) for the third-most receptions by a tight end in team history.

• With five receptions, he will pass Marcus Pollard (263) for the third-most receptions by a tight end in team history.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

• With one touchdown, he will pass Jimmy Orr (50) and tie Marshall Faulk (51) for the eighth-most total touchdowns in team history.

• With one receiving touchdown, he will tie Jimmy Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.

• With two receiving touchdowns, he will pass Jimmy Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.

• With two receiving yards, he will tie Raymond Berry (9,275) for the third-most receiving yards in team history.

• With three receiving yards, he will pass Raymond Berry (9,275) for the third-most receiving yards in team history.

• With one game with 10+ receptions, he will pass Don McCauley, Lydell Mitchell, Joe Washington, Anthony Johnson and Dallas Clark, all with three, for the third-most games with 10+ receptions in team history.

Running back Nyheim Hines

• With four receptions, he will tie Marshall Faulk (164) for the most receptions by a Colts running back and the fifth-most by a Colts player in their first three seasons.

• With five receptions, he will pass Marshall Faulk (164) for the most receptions by a Colts running back and the fifth-most by a Colts player in their first three seasons.

Defensive end Justin Houston

• Needs 3.0 sacks to reach 100.0 for his career. He would become the 35th player in NFL history to reach that plateau since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

• With one safety, he will pass Ted Hendricks, Doug English and Jared Allen (four) for the most safeties in NFL history.

Linebacker Darius Leonard

• With five tackles, he will tie Duane Bickett (398) for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.

• With six tackles, he will pass Duane Bickett (398) for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.

Quarterback Philip Rivers

• With one game with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will tie Dan Marino (62) for the sixth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.

• With one game with 400+ passing yards, he will tie Ben Roethlisberger (12) for the fourth-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.

• With one game with 100.0+ passer rating, he will tie Peyton Manning (112) for the third-most such games in NFL history.

• With one game with a 110.0+ passer rating, he will tie Peyton Manning (78) for the third-most such games in NFL history.

• With one game started, he will pass Tony Gonzalez (238) and tie London Fletcher (239) for the seventh-most games started in NFL history.

• With 265 passing yards, he will reach 4,000 for the season.

• With 4,000 passing yards this season, he will pass Tom Brady (11) and tie Drew Brees (12) for the second-most 4,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history.

• With 4,000 passing yards this season, he will mark eight consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards, which would tie Peyton Manning for the third-longest such streak in NFL history.

• With one touchdown pass, he will tie Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history.

• With two touchdown passes, he will pass Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez

• If he finishes one game with a 50.0+ punting average, he will tie Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most games with a 50.0+ punting average in franchise history.

• If he finishes two games with a 50.0+ punting average, he will pass Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most games with a 50.0+ punting average in franchise history.

Running back Jonathan Taylor

• With 119 rushing yards, he will tie Alan Ameche (961) for the fifth-most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.

• With 120 rushing yards, he will pass Alan Ameche (961) for the fifth-most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.

• With 158 rushing yards, he will reach 1,000 rushing yards for the season. He would become just the fifth rookie in franchise history to reach that plateau and the first since Joseph Addai in 2006.

• With 188 yards from scrimmage, he will tie Dominic Rhodes (1,328) for the fourth-most yards from scrimmage by a rookie in franchise history.

• With 189 yards from scrimmage, he will pass Dominic Rhodes (1,328) for the fourth-most yards from scrimmage by a rookie in franchise history.

"We know that it's December so we've talked about playing meaningful games in December and controlling our own destiny, and as long as we're winning that is what we're doing. The way to control your own destiny is to take care of your business day-to-day – come to practice, lock in mentally and physically. Our philosophy is to keep things as small as possible. Those other things can become distractions so we try not to get caught up in too many of those scenarios. Let's just keep our world manageable and small and focus on what is required to play good football to win a football game." — Colts head coach Frank Reich, on the importance of these last two games knowing 11 wins still might not earn a spot in the postseason.

"Yeah, that's remarkable isn't it? For him to be able to one, come back and then – when he hurt his ankle in the practice, we were all holding our breath saying, 'Hey, hopefully he comes back.' He always had a positive attitude and I think that's part of it in terms of the healing and treatment, to have that positive attitude and have your body and mind respond the correct way. He did everything he could to get ready and then the impact that he had in that football game with the three sacks and the pressures. Then playing some first and second down for us. Then just his leadership in terms of just his character and what he brings to our defense was just outstanding, so his impact was definitely felt." — Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on defensive tackle DeForest Buckner's impact in last Sunday's win over the Texans despite playing a limited role due to an ankle injury.

"I just think it's those reps that he's been getting and the confidence. The confidence is such an amazing thing. You make a play that you haven't made yet in the NFL and then you're like, 'I can do this. I can do this, I can make this cut.' I think it's confidence, and confidence is built because of the reps you have in practice and the games and the success that you have off of it – and his preparation. He is a great student of the game and a great player that is just going to continue to rise and get better." — Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on what's changed, if anything, about rookie Jonathan Taylor's running style throughout the season.