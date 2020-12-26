Transactions

Colts Elevate G Jake Eldrenkamp, T J'Marcus Webb To Active Roster

Dec 26, 2020 at 11:35 AM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today elevated guard Jake Eldrenkamp and tackle J'Marcus Webb to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 53 players.

Eldrenkamp, 6-5, 300 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 6, 2020. He was elevated to the team's active roster from the practice squad for Week 5 at Cleveland and Week 6 vs. Cincinnati. Eldrenkamp saw game action against the Bengals. He spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad in 2019 but did not see game action. Eldrenkamp was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers (from New England) on May 21, 2019. Before spending a portion of the 2019 offseason with the Patriots, he spent time on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns (2018) and Los Angeles Rams (2017). Eldrenkamp was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2017.

Webb, 6-7, 320 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 12, 2020. He has played in 95 career games (73 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2019), Colts (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Oakland Raiders (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2014), Minnesota Vikings (2013-14) and Chicago Bears (2010-12). Webb has also started two postseason contests. He was originally selected by the Bears in the seventh round (218th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

