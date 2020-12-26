Colts Elevate G Jake Eldrenkamp, T J'Marcus Webb To Active Roster

Eldrenkamp, 6-5, 300 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 6, 2020. He was elevated to the team's active roster from the practice squad for Week 5 at Cleveland and Week 6 vs. Cincinnati. Eldrenkamp saw game action against the Bengals. He spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad in 2019 but did not see game action. Eldrenkamp was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers (from New England) on May 21, 2019. Before spending a portion of the 2019 offseason with the Patriots, he spent time on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns (2018) and Los Angeles Rams (2017). Eldrenkamp was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2017.