Colts Release Week 16 Unofficial Depth Chart For Steelers Matchup

» Jonathan Taylor's ascension these past few weeks was certainly reflected in his playing time last Sunday against the Houston Texans. Taylor was in on 70.4 percent of the Colts' offensive plays (38 in all), his biggest percentage of the season; he finished with 16 rushing attempts for 83 yards and a touchdown, as well as four receptions for 12 yards. Nyheim Hines (16 offensive snaps; 30 percent) was the only other Colts running back to play in last Sunday's game; Jordan Wilkins logged nine special teams snaps, but did not play a snap on offense for the first time all season.