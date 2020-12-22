Colts Release Week 16 Unofficial Depth Chart For Steelers Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (10-4) on Sunday travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field — and, accordingly, it's time to take a look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.
Here is a position-by-position look for the Steelers matchup, with some notes for each unit:
OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon
» LT: Anthony Castonzo, Chaz Green
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski
» RT: Braden Smith, Will Holden
» TE: Jack Doyle, Trey Burton
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» WR: Zach Pascal, DeMichael Harris
» WR: Marcus Johnson, Ashton Dulin
» QB: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins
Notes:
» Jonathan Taylor's ascension these past few weeks was certainly reflected in his playing time last Sunday against the Houston Texans. Taylor was in on 70.4 percent of the Colts' offensive plays (38 in all), his biggest percentage of the season; he finished with 16 rushing attempts for 83 yards and a touchdown, as well as four receptions for 12 yards. Nyheim Hines (16 offensive snaps; 30 percent) was the only other Colts running back to play in last Sunday's game; Jordan Wilkins logged nine special teams snaps, but did not play a snap on offense for the first time all season.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Justin Houston, Ben Banogu, Kemoko Turay
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Denico Autry, Al-Quadin Muhammad
» WLB: Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams
» MLB: Anthony Walker, Zaire Franklin
» SAM: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie
» FS: Julian Blackmon, George Odum
» SS: Khari Willis, Tavon Wilson
» N: Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, Tremon Smith
Notes:
» Defensive end Kemoko Turay saw his most action of the 2020 season thus far last Sunday against the Texans, with 33 defensive snaps (48 percent). Turay, who worked his way back from a season-ending ankle injury last year and was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for the first 10 weeks of this season, played 10, 4, 9 and 16 defensive snaps, respectively, in his first four games before seeing that number rise considerably last Sunday, when he had a season-best four quarterback hurries.
» Also, defensive end Ben Banogu was active last Sunday for the first time since the Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions. The second-year TCU product played four snaps on defense and six on special teams against the Texans.
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Making his return to game action after missing two contests following a surgical procedure to remove a cancerous tumor, Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez last Sunday had two punts for 91 yards (45.5 avg.; 45.5 net avg.) with one downed inside the 20-yard line, while the Texans averaged just 19.2 yards per return on five of Sanchez's six kickoffs.